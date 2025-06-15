Pacers vs. Thunder Game 5 Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for June 16

It’s Monday, June 16, and the Indiana Pacers (50-32) and Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Oklahoma City took Game 4 at Indiana, 111-104, behind 62 combined points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (35) and Jalen Williams (27), plus 14 points and 15 rebounds via Chet Holmgren. The OKC trio combined to shoot 24-of-51 from the field (47%) and a perfect 27-for-27 from the free-throw line.

The Thunder out-scored the Pacers 31-17 in the fourth quarter with Gilgeous-Alexander posting 15 of the final 16 points for Oklahoma City. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 20 points and 8 rebounds, while Tyrese Haliburton poured in 18 points and 7 assists.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers vs. Thunder live today

Date: Monday, June 16, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Paycom Center

City: Oklahoma City, OK

Network/Streaming: ESPN / ABC

Game odds for Pacers vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Pacers (+310), Thunder (-395)

Spread: Thunder -9.5

Over/Under: 223.5 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 106.5, and the Thunder 116.5.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Pacers vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Thunder to win in 6 games (+105):

“Indiana had its chance to go up 3-1 headed back to OKC but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put the Thunder on his back in the fourth quarter to split the series 2-2. That could have been the nail in the coffin for the Pacers, but only time will tell.

For +105 odds and considering the Thunder are -395 home favorites in Game 5 and should be at least -180 favorites in Game 6, I like the value in the exact series score to be Thunder in 6. If you like the Pacers to win the series, I think there is value on Pascal Siakam to win NBA Finals MVP at +850 to +1000"

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pacers & Thunder game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +9.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 223.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Thunder on Monday

Oklahoma City is 2-0 in Game 5’s this postseason, while Indiana is 2-1

Tyrese Haliburton has recorded at least six assists in all four NBA Finals games

has recorded at least six assists in all four NBA Finals games Pascal Siakam has recorded at least six rebounds in all four NBA Finals games

has recorded at least six rebounds in all four NBA Finals games Jalen Williams has scored at least 17 points in all four NBA Finals games

has scored at least 17 points in all four NBA Finals games Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30-plus points in three of the four NBA Finals games

scored 30-plus points in three of the four NBA Finals games Chet Holmgren has double-doubled in the past two games

has double-doubled in the past two games Alex Caruso has scored double-figures in two of four NBA Finals games

