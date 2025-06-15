 Skip navigation
Ahmad Hudson.png
Ahmad Hudson Pledges to the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Helen Maroulis
Helen Maroulis thought she was done wrestling, then made another world championships team
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers
Marchand scores twice in the Panthers’ Game 5 win over the Oilers

Top Clips

nbc_usl_tampavsftlauderdale_250614.jpg
HLs: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
nbc_golf_rorymcilory_250614.jpg
McGinley on cold presser: Rory ‘better than that’
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250614.jpg
Scott on the prowl for another major win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Pacers vs. Thunder Game 5 Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for June 16

  
Published June 15, 2025 03:36 AM

It’s Monday, June 16, and the Indiana Pacers (50-32) and Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Oklahoma City took Game 4 at Indiana, 111-104, behind 62 combined points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (35) and Jalen Williams (27), plus 14 points and 15 rebounds via Chet Holmgren. The OKC trio combined to shoot 24-of-51 from the field (47%) and a perfect 27-for-27 from the free-throw line.

The Thunder out-scored the Pacers 31-17 in the fourth quarter with Gilgeous-Alexander posting 15 of the final 16 points for Oklahoma City. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 20 points and 8 rebounds, while Tyrese Haliburton poured in 18 points and 7 assists.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers vs. Thunder live today

  • Date: Monday, June 16, 2025
  • Time: 8:30PM EST
  • Site: Paycom Center
  • City: Oklahoma City, OK
  • Network/Streaming: ESPN / ABC

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-dayNBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Pacers vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Monday:

  • Odds: Pacers (+310), Thunder (-395)
  • Spread: Thunder -9.5
  • Over/Under: 223.5 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 106.5, and the Thunder 116.5.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Pacers vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Thunder to win in 6 games (+105):

“Indiana had its chance to go up 3-1 headed back to OKC but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put the Thunder on his back in the fourth quarter to split the series 2-2. That could have been the nail in the coffin for the Pacers, but only time will tell.

For +105 odds and considering the Thunder are -395 home favorites in Game 5 and should be at least -180 favorites in Game 6, I like the value in the exact series score to be Thunder in 6. If you like the Pacers to win the series, I think there is value on Pascal Siakam to win NBA Finals MVP at +850 to +1000"

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pacers & Thunder game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +9.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 223.5.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Thunder on Monday

  • Oklahoma City is 2-0 in Game 5’s this postseason, while Indiana is 2-1
  • Tyrese Haliburton has recorded at least six assists in all four NBA Finals games
  • Pascal Siakam has recorded at least six rebounds in all four NBA Finals games
  • Jalen Williams has scored at least 17 points in all four NBA Finals games
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30-plus points in three of the four NBA Finals games
  • Chet Holmgren has double-doubled in the past two games
  • Alex Caruso has scored double-figures in two of four NBA Finals games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Mentions
