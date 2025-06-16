Pacers’ Rick Carlisle defends referee Scott Foster in wake of fan criticism

OKLAHOMA CITY — In the wake of Indiana’s come-from-ahead Game 4 loss, Pacers fans were frustrated. Very frustrated. One gentleman approached me while I was still sitting in a media area, and asked if I was writing about the game, and if so did I know how few times Tyrese Haliburton had been to the free throw line (once). My response that “Tyrese doesn’t really drive like that” — meaning he doesn’t drive with force seeking contact like Giannis Antetokounmpo or even Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Haliburton is more finesse — wasn’t the answer he wanted to hear. Nor was my comment that it was called both ways, that the Pacers took just five fewer free throws than the Thunder.

That gentleman’s frustration echoed throughout Indianapolis and beyond after the game — Bill Simmons blasted the officiating on his podcast — with much of the ire focused on lead official Scott Foster, who has long been a lightning rod among fans.

Before Game 5, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle stuck up for Foster.

“I think it’s awful some of the things I’ve seen about the officiating, and Scott Foster in particular,” Carlisle said. “I’ve known Scott Foster for 30 years. He is a great official. He has done a great job in these playoffs. We’ve had him a lot of times. The ridiculous scrutiny that is being thrown out there is terrible and unfair and unjust and stupid.”

Carlise did not want to get into specifics on what he was responding to. Foster is one of the highest-rated officials, according to the NBA’s metrics. He’s seen as fair and consistent, which is why he has worked 26 NBA Finals games across 18 seasons. After Game 4, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault acknowledged that there were a lot of whistles, but he thought the officiating was fair.

“There were a crap ton of fouls. That’s why there were a crap ton of free throws,” Daigneault said. “I thought the refs did a good job tonight. Both teams shot a lot of free throws. It was physical. That was what the game was. It was a physical game on both ends of the floor for both teams.”

One play that Pacers fans focused on was Gilgeous-Alexander’s baseline step back jumper to take the lead with 2:23 remaining in the fourth — they wanted him called for using the off arm or a travel.

Should this have been an offensive foul or travel by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?? pic.twitter.com/TzOYkn8cY9 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 14, 2025

First, that’s not a travel under the NBA’s definition, while SGA stumbles, it’s a gather and two steps. Second, there is a case that Gilgeous-Alexander could be called for pushing off, although Nesmith sells the contact. That’s not the way the officials had called it all game, but the case can be made that they should have called it there. Pacers fans may want to be careful about asking for more calls with off arms because that would fall both ways and Pascal Siakam, among others in Indiana, would rack up more fouls.

Whatever happens in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, and going forward, the officiating will be scrutinized. Just don’t expect it to be what decides the game.