LeBron James’ record streak of double-digit scoring games ends when he makes game-winning assist

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Duke v South Carolina - 2025 Players Era Tournament
No. 3 South Carolina women outlast No. 22 Louisville 79-77 in ACC/SEC Challenge
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 04 Women's North Carolina at Texas
Lee and Booker lead No. 2 Texas past No. 11 North Carolina 79-64 in ACC-SEC challenge
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Summer McIntosh swims 2nd-fastest time in history in 400m freestyle

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_marqhlsstudio_251204.jpg
Highlights: Marquette drubs DePaul
nbc_cbb_number11intv_251204.jpg
Highlights: Villanova takes down Georgetown
nbc_nba_minnop_2min_251204.jpg
Highlights: Timberwolves pull away from Pelicans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Duke v South Carolina - 2025 Players Era Tournament
No. 3 South Carolina women outlast No. 22 Louisville 79-77 in ACC/SEC Challenge
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 04 Women's North Carolina at Texas
Lee and Booker lead No. 2 Texas past No. 11 North Carolina 79-64 in ACC-SEC challenge
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Summer McIntosh swims 2nd-fastest time in history in 400m freestyle

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_marqhlsstudio_251204.jpg
Highlights: Marquette drubs DePaul
nbc_cbb_number11intv_251204.jpg
Highlights: Villanova takes down Georgetown
nbc_nba_minnop_2min_251204.jpg
Highlights: Timberwolves pull away from Pelicans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

LeBron James’ record streak of double-digit scoring games ends when he makes game-winning assist

  
Published December 4, 2025 11:21 PM

The last time LeBron James scored in single digits in a game, “Irreplaceable” by Beyoncé was the No. 1 song in the nation, and “Night at the Museum” — the first movie in that franchise — was king of the box office. It was Jan. 5, 2007, and a young LeBron was in just his third season.

Thursday night in Toronto — 1,297 regular-season games later — LeBron James had eight points as the clock was winding down, and he had the chance to extend his record and hit the game-winner, but LeBron made the right basketball play and passed to a wide-open Rui Hachimura, who knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer, giving the Lakers the 123-120 victory.

LeBron was asked postgame if he had any thoughts about his streak ending.

“None,” he said, via the Associated Press.

It’s a sign of how much the thinking on LeBron has changed. When he was in that third season, and throughout his early career, LeBron was criticized for making exactly that kind of pass and not taking the more difficult shot himself, because taking that shot was often (but not always, and not in key moments) what people had seen Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant do.

“Just playing the game the right way. You always make the right play,” James said. “That’s just been my M.O. That’s how I was taught the game. I’ve done that my whole career.”

LeBron’s 1,297 consecutive games scoring in double digits is by far the NBA record, Jordan is second at 866.

With Luka Doncic in Slovenia for the birth of his second child, Austin Reaves led the Lakers with 44 points while dishing out 10 assists.

Mentions
LAL_James_LeBron.jpg LeBron James