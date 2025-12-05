Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Josh Hart dominating in return to starting lineup

In head-to-head leagues, it all comes down to the weekend. You can have a comfortable lead in multiple categories or by a bunch of points, but if you don’t make the most of the weekend, you can walk out with a loss.

The Nets, Pacers, Timberwolves, Pelicans, Suns, Kings, Spurs and Wizards only play once this weekend. In order to maximize your opportunities, avoid those teams if you’re deciding between a few options.

Absolute must-start: Josh Hart, New York Knicks

After starting the year as a reserve, Hart has earned his starting spot in New York. Even if OG Anunoby, who is questionable after missing nine games with a hamstring strain, returns to the lineup, Hart should remain a starter. His production over the last two weeks has been even better than what he put out last season.

New York plays Utah on Friday and Orlando on Sunday. Utah has been a good rebounding team over the course of the season, but that hasn’t held true over the last five games, where they’ve allowed the sixth-most rebounds per game and have the seventh-worst defensive rebounding percentage, which should allow Hart to have a big night on the glass.

Last season, the Magic played at the slowest pace in the league, but that number has improved this year, specifically in recent weeks. The bump in pace allows for more possessions to be played and more stats to be accumulated, which makes it a great matchup for Hart.

▶ Guards

Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies

Wells has been on a heater lately. Over his last five games, he is averaging 19.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 3.0 triples per game while shooting 57.7 percent from deep. This weekend he’ll take on the Clippers and the Trail Blazers. LA has been worse, but neither team has defended the three-point line well in recent weeks, providing Wells a great opportunity to stay hot.

Kevin Porter Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

With Giannis Antetokounmpo set to miss two-to-four weeks with a calf strain , there will be plenty of usage available in Milwaukee. Both KPJ and Ryan Rollins should be studs, though with KPJ more available in Yahoo! leagues, we’re rolling with him on this list. Friday is a matchup with the 76ers, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back. Saturday is against Detroit. Neither is an obviously ideal matchup, but KPJ (and Rollins) will have surpassed the need for a beneficial matchup. They are must-start players as long as Giannis is out.

Davion Mitchell, Miami Heat

Nobody has played faster than the Heat this season, but over the last five games, the Magic are one of two teams that have. Their showdown on Friday should be a fast-paced, high-scoring affair, which should allow Mitchell to have a big night. After that, they take on the Kings on Saturday. They’ve been one of the worst defensive teams in the league this year, so Mitchell could have another strong night, especially if the veterans struggle to keep up with how fast Miami plays.

▶ Forwards

Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers

As long as Tyson is starting, he should be rostered and streamed in confidently. In 13 starts this year, Tyson is averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.6 triples per game. Matchups with the shorthanded Spurs and Warriors should allow Tyson to continue to play well. Both Darius Garland (toe) and Jarrett Allen (finger) have been ruled out against San Antonio already, so Tyson is locked in as a starter for at least one more game.

Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets

Watson has been awesome as a fill-in starter with Christian Braun (ankle) sidelined. Denver will take on the Hawks, one of the worst rebounding teams in the league, and the Hornets, one of the worst defensive teams in the league, this weekend. Watson is averaging 15.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steal, 1.2 blocks and 1.7 triples in 11 games as a starter this season.

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

Grant started the year as a reserve, but he has been starting for a few weeks now. They’ll take on the Pistons and Grizzlies this weekend, and while Detroit is in the bottom half of the league in three-pointers allowed per game over their last 10 games, Memphis has allowed the third-most during that stretch. Grant should be able to have some strong nights.

▶ Centers

Kel’el Ware, Miami Heat

Ware’s been at his best as a starter, but he has been able to have his fair share of good performances as a reserve. Orlando’s fast pace should allow Ware to collect plenty of boards, and Sacramento has been the worst rebounding team in the league this season. Domantas Sabonis’ continued absence will only make things easier.

Deandre Ayton, Los Angeles Lakers

Ayton’s rebounding numbers have been down this year, but this weekend is a solid opportunity for him. The Celtics have been one of the worst defensive rebounding teams in the league over their last five games, which should allow Ayton to make an impact. That’s the Friday matchup, and on Sunday, they’ll take on the 76ers. That means a matchup with either Andre Drummond or Joel Embiid, who hasn’t looked like his typical self. The 76ers have the third-worst rebounding percentage in the league over their last five games.

Jusuf Nurkic, Utah Jazz

Utah’s games against the Knicks and Thunder seem daunting, but Nurkic has been effective as a starter. He missed Thursday’s game with a rib contusion, so this one is dependent on him being healthy and available. The matchup on Sunday is more favorable for Nurkic; without Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC has not been as effective on the glass. He should be fine against the Knicks if he plays, but Sunday’s outing is the opportunity for a big night.