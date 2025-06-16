Orioles at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 16

It’s Monday, June 16 and the Orioles (30-40) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (39-32). Zach Eflin is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Ryan Pepiot for Tampa Bay.

Both Baltimore and Tampa Bay are coming off series sweeps of their opponents over the weekend. The Orioles outscored the Angels 19-7, while the Rays outscored the Mets 24-9.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Rays

Date: Monday, June 16, 2025

Time: 7:35PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: MASN2, FDSNSUN

Odds for the Orioles at the Rays

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Orioles (+107), Rays (-129)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Rays

Pitching matchup for June 16, 2025: Zach Eflin vs. Ryan Pepiot

Orioles: Zach Eflin, (6-2, 4.08 ERA)

Last outing: 6.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 5 Strikeouts Rays: Ryan Pepiot, (3-6, 3.31 ERA)

Last outing: 5.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Orioles and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Rays

The Rays have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against divisional opponents

The Rays’ last 3 games have gone over the Total

The Rays have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.30 units

Baltimore is 6-3 when Zach Eflin pitches this season

pitches this season Tampa Bay is 5-9 when Ryan Pepiot pitches this season

