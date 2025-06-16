 Skip navigation
Orioles at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 16

  
Published June 16, 2025 10:19 AM

It’s Monday, June 16 and the Orioles (30-40) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (39-32). Zach Eflin is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Ryan Pepiot for Tampa Bay.

Both Baltimore and Tampa Bay are coming off series sweeps of their opponents over the weekend. The Orioles outscored the Angels 19-7, while the Rays outscored the Mets 24-9.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Rays

  • Date: Monday, June 16, 2025
  • Time: 7:35PM EST
  • Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • City: Tampa, FL
  • Network/Streaming: MASN2, FDSNSUN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Orioles at the Rays

The latest odds as of Monday:

  • Moneyline: Orioles (+107), Rays (-129)
  • Spread: Rays -1.5
  • Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Rays

  • Pitching matchup for June 16, 2025: Zach Eflin vs. Ryan Pepiot
    • Orioles: Zach Eflin, (6-2, 4.08 ERA)
      Last outing: 6.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 5 Strikeouts
    • Rays: Ryan Pepiot, (3-6, 3.31 ERA)
      Last outing: 5.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Orioles and the Rays:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Rays

  • The Rays have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against divisional opponents
  • The Rays’ last 3 games have gone over the Total
  • The Rays have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.30 units
  • Baltimore is 6-3 when Zach Eflin pitches this season
  • Tampa Bay is 5-9 when Ryan Pepiot pitches this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

