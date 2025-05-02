Watch Jalen Brunson hit series-winning 3-pointer, Knicks eliminate Pistons with 116-113 win.

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Black Desert Championship 2025 - Round One
Haeran Ryu, Ariya Jutanugarn put major heartache behind them with great starts in Utah
TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 1
Katie Ledecky swims another historic time at Tyr Pro Series, turning back the clock
10th La Vuelta Femenina 2024 – Stage 8
How to watch 2025 La Vuelta Femenina: schedule, start times, live stream info, route map

Top Clips

oly_sww200bu_regansmithv2_250501.jpg
Smith edges Shackell, wins 200m butterfly
nbc_golf_lpgablackdeserthl_250501.jpg
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhldeskreax_250501.jpg
Spieth erratic in CJ Cup Byron Nelson first round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Black Desert Championship 2025 - Round One
Haeran Ryu, Ariya Jutanugarn put major heartache behind them with great starts in Utah
TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 1
Katie Ledecky swims another historic time at Tyr Pro Series, turning back the clock
10th La Vuelta Femenina 2024 – Stage 8
How to watch 2025 La Vuelta Femenina: schedule, start times, live stream info, route map

Top Clips

oly_sww200bu_regansmithv2_250501.jpg
Smith edges Shackell, wins 200m butterfly
nbc_golf_lpgablackdeserthl_250501.jpg
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhldeskreax_250501.jpg
Spieth erratic in CJ Cup Byron Nelson first round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Jalen Brunson hit series-winning 3-pointer, Knicks eliminate Pistons with 116-113 win.

  
Published May 1, 2025 11:08 PM
New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons - Game Six

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 01: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks celebrates after making a three-point basket late during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 01, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jalen Brunson’s New York legend just keeps growing.

Detroit was ahead by 7 and 2:30 away from forcing a Game 7 back in New York, but as has been the case all series, the Knicks executed better down the stretch. They also have the Clutch Player of the Year in Jalen Brunson, who scored a quick five to start the Knicks’ comeback. Then, with the game tied and time running out, he made an outstanding defender in Ausar Thompson touch earth, then did this:

The Pistons had one more chance, but Malik Beasley fumbled a pass out of bounds and the game was over.

The Knicks won Game 6 116-113, giving them a hard-fought 4-2 series win. The Knicks advance to face the Celtics in the second round of the playoffs, starting Monday in Boston.

The Pistons, after an improbable season that saw Cade Cunningham become a breakout star and the team wildly outperform expectations, head home for the summer with hard lessons learned about what it takes to win in the playoffs.

Brunson taught that lesson, finishing the night with 40 points.

“He’s at his best when his best is needed and he’s done it all year,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said, via the Associated Press. “That’s what makes him special.”

New York was not the model of consistency in this game, they led by a dozen early in the fourth quarter, gave it all back and then some, which forced the late comeback. The Knicks also got 25 points from Mikal Bridges and 22 from OG Anunoby.

Cunningham had a big night for Detroit with 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, but he was 0-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Mentions
DET_Cunningham_Cade.jpg Cade Cunningham NYK_Brunson_Jalen copy.jpg Jalen Brunson NYK_Anunoby_OG copy.jpg OG Anunoby NYK_Bridges_Mikal copy.jpg Mikal Bridges