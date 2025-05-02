Watch Jalen Brunson hit series-winning 3-pointer, Knicks eliminate Pistons with 116-113 win.

Jalen Brunson’s New York legend just keeps growing.

Detroit was ahead by 7 and 2:30 away from forcing a Game 7 back in New York, but as has been the case all series, the Knicks executed better down the stretch. They also have the Clutch Player of the Year in Jalen Brunson, who scored a quick five to start the Knicks’ comeback. Then, with the game tied and time running out, he made an outstanding defender in Ausar Thompson touch earth, then did this:

JALEN BRUNSON.

WHAT A SHOT.

WHAT A MOMENT.



KNICKS WIN THE SERIES!! https://t.co/ZT6WwTDpZ2 pic.twitter.com/J2pHYE9mHv — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2025

The Pistons had one more chance, but Malik Beasley fumbled a pass out of bounds and the game was over.

The Knicks won Game 6 116-113, giving them a hard-fought 4-2 series win. The Knicks advance to face the Celtics in the second round of the playoffs, starting Monday in Boston.

The Pistons, after an improbable season that saw Cade Cunningham become a breakout star and the team wildly outperform expectations, head home for the summer with hard lessons learned about what it takes to win in the playoffs.

Brunson taught that lesson, finishing the night with 40 points.

TAKE A BOW, JALEN BRUNSON 👏👏



🔥 40 PTS

🔥 7 AST

🔥 4 REB

🔥 The GAME-WINNING 3



Knicks advance to the East Semis against the Celtics! pic.twitter.com/KvFSooxqsi — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2025

“He’s at his best when his best is needed and he’s done it all year,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said, via the Associated Press. “That’s what makes him special.”

New York was not the model of consistency in this game, they led by a dozen early in the fourth quarter, gave it all back and then some, which forced the late comeback. The Knicks also got 25 points from Mikal Bridges and 22 from OG Anunoby.

Cunningham had a big night for Detroit with 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, but he was 0-of-8 from beyond the arc.