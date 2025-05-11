Edwards, Randle lead Timberwolves past Warriors 102-97 for 2-1 lead in second-round playoff series

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers
Reilly Smith scores with 0.4 seconds left, Golden Knights stun Oilers 4-3 in Game 3
nbc_imsa_dries_250510.jpg
2025 IMSA Laguna Seca starting lineup: Vanthoor, BMW stay perfect on the pole
Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
Truist Championship 2025 prize money: Payout from the $20 million purse

Top Clips

nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250510.jpg
What riders said after Salt Lake City Supercross
nbc_sx_deeganintrv_250510.jpg
How Deegan ‘put the work in’ from beginning to end
nbc_sx_webbinsider_250510.jpg
Doubt was motivation for Webb for third SX title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers
Reilly Smith scores with 0.4 seconds left, Golden Knights stun Oilers 4-3 in Game 3
nbc_imsa_dries_250510.jpg
2025 IMSA Laguna Seca starting lineup: Vanthoor, BMW stay perfect on the pole
Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
Truist Championship 2025 prize money: Payout from the $20 million purse

Top Clips

nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250510.jpg
What riders said after Salt Lake City Supercross
nbc_sx_deeganintrv_250510.jpg
How Deegan ‘put the work in’ from beginning to end
nbc_sx_webbinsider_250510.jpg
Doubt was motivation for Webb for third SX title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Edwards, Randle lead Timberwolves past Warriors 102-97 for 2-1 lead in second-round playoff series

  
Published May 11, 2025 12:30 AM
2025 NBA Playoffs - Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 10: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket during the game against the Golden State Warriors during Round 2 Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on May 10, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE(Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Anthony Edwards hit a baseline 3-pointer with 1:19 remaining and scored 36 points, Julius Randle had a triple-double of 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 102-97 on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Jimmy Butler had 33 points, seven assists and seven rebounds and Jonathan Kuminga scored 30 off the bench, but the Warriors still lacked the kind of rhythm they have with Stephen Curry on the floor.

Kuminga shot 11 for 18 as the Warriors again mixed and matched while playing without Curry as he nurses a strained left hamstring that he injured early in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Game 4 is Monday night at Chase Center.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr stressed his team had to win with defense - and his team couldn’t make the key stops down the stretch.

Edwards, who showed no signs of being hampered after spraining his left ankle in the second quarter of Game 2, knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer with 6:16 remaining, while Jaden McDaniels made another key 3 with 3:20 to play.

Randle began 1 for 6 and missed his initial four 3-point tries before connecting 6:30 before halftime to put Minnesota up 39-29 and force a Warriors timeout. He shot 10 for 23.

Buddy Hield’s 3-pointer with 1:56 left pulled Golden State within 93-89 then McDaniels threw the ball away moments later but the Warriors were sloppy.

Golden State missed all five of its 3-point tries in the first half but still led 42-40, then Hield found some rhythm and scored 14 second-half points.

Draymond Green fouled out with 4:38 to play, whistled for his sixth personal trying to block a shot by McDaniels that appeared questionable on several replay reviews. Green sprinted down the floor to the Warriors bench in frustration then pulled on his warmup jacket and stood with hands on hips.

Green kept his emotions in check two days after a fan was ejected and being investigated by the Wolves whether he directed racially charged comments toward the Warriors forward. Kerr applauded Minnesota’s handling of the situation.

Trayce Jackson-Davis moved into the Warriors’ starting lineup after he made all six of his field goals and had 15 points and six rebounds in Game 2 but played just 11 minutes.

---

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Mentions
GSW_Kuminga_Jonathan.jpg Jonathan Kuminga Anthony Edwards.png Anthony Edwards MIA_Butler_Jimmy.jpg Jimmy Butler GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry GSW_Green_Draymond.jpg Draymond Green Julius Randle.png Julius Randle