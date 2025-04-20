 Skip navigation
NHL: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins
After breaking NHL goals record, Ovechkin and Capitals open playoffs against Canadiens
MLB: New York Mets at Minnesota Twins
Mets’ Vientos misses Sunday’s game with groin discomfort, but Alvarez, McNeil close to return
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers
Shohei Ohtani returns to Dodgers’ lineup with ‘dad strength’ after birth of daughter in California

Top Clips

nbc_pl_maatsenjpwintv_250419.jpg
Maatsen: Villa ‘not finished yet’ despite CL exit
nbc_pl_earleua_250420.jpg
O’Reilly a ‘find’ for Manchester City
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250420.jpg
Aston Villa ‘wiped the floor’ with Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Thunder blow out Grizzlies by Game 1 playoff record 51… and it wasn’t that close

  
Published April 20, 2025 05:10 PM
NBA: Playoffs-Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder

Apr 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and forward Jalen Williams (8) celebrate against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

One win in the first round of the playoffs is not going to change the minds of Oklahoma City’s doubters, but this game came as close to that as it could.

It was this kind of game: Oklahoma City was already in control and up 13 when it went on a 20-0 second quarter run.

Or, it was this kind of game: Oklahoma City was up by 32 at the half, 68-36, and led by as many as 56 on a day their best player struggled. Shai Gilegeous-Alexander had a season-low 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting for the game.

Oklahoma City ran Memphis out of the Paycom Center in Game 1 of their series on Sunday — almost literally. The Thunder had a 27-5 fast break points advantage (and that undersells what really happened).

The final score of this thrashing was 131-80, giving Oklahoma City a 1-0 lead in the series, where the real question has become, can Memphis even win a game?

This game speaks more to how good the Thunder are than to the Grizzlies’ issues — Memphis is a 48-win team that had a +4.7 net rating, the sixth-best in the league. While the Grizzlies faded during the second half of the season (which is why they fired coach Taylor Jenkins), this was not some Eastern Conference team that fell into the postseason because everyone behind them was tanking harder. Memphis was good. Legitimately good.

You would never have realized that Sunday.

The real difference in this game and between these teams lies in their defense. Oklahoma City’s defense just locked down Memphis, walling off their guards from getting into the paint, rotating sharply to any kick-out passes, and contesting everything, forcing the Grizzlies to resort to floaters from players they didn’t want to shoot that much (Zach Edey, for example). For the game, Memphis shot 34.4% overall and 17.6% from beyond the arc.

Only two Grizzlies scored in double digits. Ja Morant got to 17 points but on 6-of-17 shooting, and Marvin Bagley III — who was the best Grizzlies player of he day — also had 17.

Andrew Wiggins led the Thunder with 21 points off the bench, while Jalen Williams added 20 and Chet Holmgren 19.

Game 2 is in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

OKC_Gilgeous-Alexander_Shai.jpg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC_Holmgren_Chet.jpg Chet Holmgren OKC_Williams_Jalen.jpg Jalen Williams MEM_Morant_Ja.jpg Ja Morant WAS_Bagley III_Marvin.jpg Marvin Bagley III