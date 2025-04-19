 Skip navigation
Pacers pull away early behind quality defense against Antetokounmpo, go on to take Game 1 114-97

  
Published April 19, 2025 05:46 PM
NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers

Apr 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana is often thought of as a high-octane, up-tempo, top-10 offense in the NBA (which they are), but they also can defend. The Pacers were top-10 in the league after the All-Star break.

Or, just ask Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

The Pacers’ defense showed out Saturday in Game 1 against the Bucks. Indiana loaded up its defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo, was physical with him from the opening tip, and made him work hard for every bucket. While he still finished with 36 points on 14-of-23 shooting, Antetokounmpo couldn’t run free, he never got his teammates going.

The bigger problem for Milwaukee was that Antetokounmpo was the only guy creating or scoring for the Bucks: Kyle Kuzma was 0-of-5 shooting and finished without a point, Bobby Portis and Ryan Rollins each shot 2-of-8, and Kevin Porter Jr. was 2-of-7.

The result was Indiana looking dominant early, leading by 28 points and never being seriously threatened on their way to a 117-98 win, taking a 1-0 series lead.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, while Tyrese Haliburton added 10 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

The key to the game, however, was the Pacers’ defense.

“He’s a tough cover…” Siakam said of Antetokounmpo. “He’s very good at getting to the paint. He’s strong. He’s physical. I thought we did a decent job but he did get a couple of easy baskets.”

The Bucks have one big change for Game 2 — Damian Lillard could return from the deep vein Thrombosis that kept him out at the end of the season. Lillard was heard at Game 1, too, trash-talking Haliburton.

That’s all just white noise to the Pacers after their win.

Myles Turner had 19 points for the Pacers and Andrew Nembhard added 17.

