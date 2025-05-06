 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs
Nylander has 2 goals and an assist as Maple Leafs beat Panthers 5-4 in Game 1 of 2nd round series
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
Astros place Yordan Alvarez on injured list with inflammation in his right hand
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies
The 20-year-old man who fell to warning track at a Pirates game takes his first steps since accident

Top Clips

nbc_title24_battleforthird_250505.JPG
Analyzing Cooper, role of ‘team tactics’ in Denver
nbc_title24_deegan450_250505.JPG
What’s next for Deegan after winning 250SX title?
nbc_title24_deeganmove_250505.JPG
Why Deegan’s move on Davies was ‘understandable’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Aaron Gordon 3-pointer caps 19-6 closing Denver run to steal Game 1 in Oklahoma City 121-119

  
Published May 6, 2025 02:58 AM

In a span of less than five minutes Monday night, the “Oklahoma City isn’t ready for this” crowd got all the ammunition it needed.

The Thunder led most of the night by double-digits, by 13 at one point in the fourth quarter and by 11 with 4:31 left after a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 3-pointer. All OKC needed was its league-best defense to do its job and it would have another home playoff win. Then Denver went on a 19-6 run to close the game, capped off by another Aaron Gordon clutch moment, this one a game-winning 3-pointer.

That combined with a 42-point, 22-rebound night from Nikola Jokic earned a resilient Denver Nuggets team a 121-119 road win and a 1-0 lead in this Western Conference Semi-Final series. Game 2 is Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

This is a heartbreaking loss for the Thunder, who were up by double-digits most of the night but could not close it out.

“We’re gonna find out what we’re made of,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after the loss. He finished the night with 33 points on 12-of-26 shooting.

If Oklahoma City wants to know why it lost, or if Denver wants to know why it won, there are two key things (in addition to Jokic being the best player on the court):

1) Offensive rebounds. Denver had 21 of them, leading to 27 second-chance points. Gordon had seven of those rebounds.

2) Missed free throws. Oklahoma City was 20-of-28 from the line, and no two misses were as critical as Chet Holmgren’s two with 9.5 seconds left in the game and the Thunder up one.

Holmgren’s teammates rightly pointed out this game was not lost in the last 15 seconds; this was a night of mistakes by the Thunder that left the door open just enough for Aaron Gordon to come barging through and get the win.

Gordon finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds for Denver, while Jamal Murray added 21 points and six assists. For the Thunder, after SGA’s 33, there was 20 off the bench from Alex Caruso, who also had five steals and played a fantastic game. Jalen Williams has to be better, 16 points on 5-of-20 shooting is not good enough.

Mentions
