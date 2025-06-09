Pacers vs. Thunder Game 3 Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for June 11

On Wednesday, June 11, the Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14) and Indiana Pacers (50-32) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Oklahoma City rolled Indiana in Game 2, 123-107 behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s 34 points, plus 34 more from Jalen Williams (19) and Chet Holmgren (15).

The series heads back to Indiana tied at 1-1 and the Pacers will need more than an all-around effort from its starting five after every starter scored in double-figures for Game 2.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 17 points and 6 assists, while Pascal Siakam led Indiana in rebounding with 7 boards.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Thunder vs. Pacers live today

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: ESPN / ABC

Game odds for Thunder vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Thunder (-218), Pacers (+180)

Spread: Thunder -5.5

Over/Under: 228.5 points

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 116.5, and the Pacers 111.5.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Thunder vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the value on long shots in the series assist leader market:

“As someone who has a Jalen Williams ticket at +6500 odds, I am pulling for him as he is +1300 to +2000 at most markets for the NBA Finals series assist leader.

This is a five-player race with Tyrese Haliburton (-200) leading he charge at 12 assists. Behind him with 11 is Williams (+1300) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+155). With 10 assists is Andrew Nembhard (+5000) and T.J. McConnell (+7500).

The value on Williams and Nembhard is worth betting and so is McConnell after Haliburton shows signs of an injury or some pain in the post-game presser of Game 2.

If Haliburton misses anytime, then there is value on Nembhard and McConnell in this market, so I think taking anyone but Haliburton or SGA is the smart move.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Thunder & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oklahoma City Thunder at -5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 228.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder vs. Pacers on Wednesday

Oklahoma City is 1-2 on the ML and 2-1 ATS in Game 3’s this postseason

Indiana is 0-3 on the ML and ATS in Game 3’s this postseason

The O/U is 1-1 in the series so far

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ‘s 72 points is the most through a players first two NBA Finals games in history

‘s 72 points is the most through a players first two NBA Finals games in history Isaiah Hartenstein and Pascal Siakam are tied for the series lead in rebounds (17) and are +140 and +145 to finish as the leader

and are tied for the series lead in rebounds (17) and are +140 and +145 to finish as the leader Aaron Nesmith leads the series in three-pointers made (7) and is +135 to finish as the leader

leads the series in three-pointers made (7) and is +135 to finish as the leader Andrew Nembhard leads the series in assists (14) and is +5000 to finish as the leader

