Celtics close Game 4 on 16-7 run, beat Magic to take commanding 3-1 series lead

Orlando was always going to be a tough matchup for Boston — they are big, physical, and Boston can’t just force switches and target someone, this is an elite defensive team who can hold their own after switches.

Boston, however, has Jayson Tatum and guys who know how to close out a game.

Orlando tied it up with Boston 91-91 with four minutes remaining, but the Celtics closed the game on a 16-7 run, led by Jayson Tatum, who was a force all night and scored 37 in the win.

JAYSON TATUM LEADS BOSTON TO VICTORY IN GAME 4!



🍀 37 PTS

🍀 14 REB

🍀 3 STL



A complete performance as the Celtics take a 3-1 series lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d1FnbPNjCO — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2025

With the 107-98 victory, the Celtics have a commanding 3-0 series lead heading home for Game 5.

This game summed up a lot of what we have seen in this series: Orlando is an elite defensive squad that does not quit, but it lacks the firepower to hang with the defending champions.

Everything falls on the shoulders of Paolo Banchero, going into the teeth of an outstanding Boston defense. He scored 31 in Game 4, but shot 12-of-32 to get there. The Magic don’t have anyone else to turn to.

Boston is deep with scoring options (and were playing without Jrue Holiday again due to a hamstring strain. Beyond Tatum, this was the best game in the series for Kristaps Porzingis, who was getting position inside and finished with 9 points on 7-for-14 shooting despite playing through foul trouble. Jaylen Brown added 21 points.

The only thing we can say for sure about Game 5 on Tuesday is that Orlando is not going to roll over and let Boston have this one. The Celtics are going to have to earn it.

