MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men's College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Finals-New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx
New York Liberty open up camp ready to defend their first WNBA championship
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Final Round
‘I thought I was going to drown': Not a good swimmer, Mao Saigo takes Chevron leap anyway
MLB: Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants
Heliot Ramos’ wild Little League homer punctuates another walk-off win for the Giants

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaprord1_250427.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_zurichrd4_250427.jpg
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
nbc_golf_maosaigo_250427.jpg
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Celtics close Game 4 on 16-7 run, beat Magic to take commanding 3-1 series lead

  
Published April 28, 2025 12:39 AM
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic

Apr 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) moves the ball past Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) in the fourth quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Orlando was always going to be a tough matchup for Boston — they are big, physical, and Boston can’t just force switches and target someone, this is an elite defensive team who can hold their own after switches.

Boston, however, has Jayson Tatum and guys who know how to close out a game.

Orlando tied it up with Boston 91-91 with four minutes remaining, but the Celtics closed the game on a 16-7 run, led by Jayson Tatum, who was a force all night and scored 37 in the win.

With the 107-98 victory, the Celtics have a commanding 3-0 series lead heading home for Game 5.

This game summed up a lot of what we have seen in this series: Orlando is an elite defensive squad that does not quit, but it lacks the firepower to hang with the defending champions.

Everything falls on the shoulders of Paolo Banchero, going into the teeth of an outstanding Boston defense. He scored 31 in Game 4, but shot 12-of-32 to get there. The Magic don’t have anyone else to turn to.

Boston is deep with scoring options (and were playing without Jrue Holiday again due to a hamstring strain. Beyond Tatum, this was the best game in the series for Kristaps Porzingis, who was getting position inside and finished with 9 points on 7-for-14 shooting despite playing through foul trouble. Jaylen Brown added 21 points.

The only thing we can say for sure about Game 5 on Tuesday is that Orlando is not going to roll over and let Boston have this one. The Celtics are going to have to earn it.

