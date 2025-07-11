 Skip navigation
Pacers re-sign backup center Isaiah Jackson to three-year, $21 million contract

  
Published July 11, 2025 05:59 PM

With a center rotation of Tony Bradley and Jay Huff, the Indiana Pacers were looking for some depth headed into the season.

Enter Isaiah Jackson. The Pacers are re-signing the center, the team announced Friday.

This is a three-year, $21 million contract, reports Shams Charania of ESPN.

Jackson appeared to be a solid reserve NBA center for a couple of years in Indiana, averaging 7.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season. However, he played in just five games last season before tearing his Achilles (he did not take the court in the postseason during the Pacers’ playoff run).

Locking up Jackson for three years is a sign of confidence in what Jackson can contribute to the Pacers in the coming years.

Mentions
IND_Jackson_Isaiah.jpg Isaiah Jackson