New Orleans, Herb Jones reportedly agree to three-year, $68 million contract extension

  
Published July 11, 2025 01:47 PM

Whatever new GM Joe Dumars and the Pelicans are building with their roster in New Orleans — and that is a legitimate question and discussion for another day — Herb Jones would fit in as part of it.

Which is why the Pelicans and Jones agreed to a three-year, $68 million extension on Thursday with a player option in the final year, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN. These three seasons will be tacked on to the end of the two existing years on Jones’ contract, keeping him with the team for a total of five seasons (at a total of $96.4 million).

Jones is an elite wing defender — 2023-24 All Defense — who averaged 10.3 points per game last season and boasts a career 3-point shooting percentage of 36.6%. He is a high-level 3&D player. He and Trey Jones III are the core of the wings on the Pelicans, and part of the franchise’s core with Zion Williamson.

Because he is a coveted wing defender, multiple teams have called in recent years and kicked the tires on a Jones trade, but New Orleans has shot them down. However, should Dumars and the Pelicans decide to pivot, Jones is still on a very affordable and very tradeable contract with this extension.

Mentions
NOP_Jones_Herbert.jpg Herbert Jones