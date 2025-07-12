Myles Turner on joining Bucks: ‘Ultimately it was about just staying competitive’

LAS VEGAS — Myles Turner signing with the Bucks was the biggest surprise of the NBA offseason. Turner was considered a lock to re-sign in Indiana (especially after their Finals run), and Milwaukee didn’t have the cap space to chase him. Then, the Pacers’ ownership balked at paying the luxury tax and lowballed Turner, while the Bucks were historically aggressive, waiving and stretching Damian Lillard to create cap space to get their man.

For Turner, the reason to sign with the Bucks was more about competitiveness than just money.

“Ultimately, it was about just staying competitive,” Turner said at an introductory press conference in Las Vegas on Friday. “Two years ago, [the Pacers] got to the Eastern Conference Finals. Obviously, last year we got to the NBA Finals. But being there, being part of it, winning basketball has just changed my entire perspective on this league, and I saw a chance to remain competitive here. Jon [Horst], even Doc [Rivers] has assured me that winning is a top priority here, and we just align with our visions.”

Turner wanted to be paid at the level of other quality centers in the NBA — Isaiah Hartenstein at $29 million a year average on his contract, Jarrett Allen $30.2 million, Nic Claxton $24.3 million, as examples — and the Bucks stepped up with a four-year, $107 million contract.

Last season, he averaged 15.6 points per game while shooting 39.6% on 3-pointers, plus adding 6.5 rebounds and two blocks per game.

For Milwaukee, Turner is an upgrade over where Brook Lopez is at this point in his career. For Turner, the chance to compete alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, rather than against him, was part of the draw.

“I was tired of taking damned shoulders and elbows to the chest all the time,” Turner said with a laugh. “It’s a rarity to be alongside him. He’s a generational player, arguably one of the greatest players to play this game. I’m sure we’re going to talk here in the weeks to come. I’ve played against Giannis for quite some time now. Very familiar with his game and what he’s capable of. I do see a seamless fit. He’s someone that is able to push the ball, get out in transition, create for people. He’s developed a jumper. Defensively, his intangibles are there. I think our fit is going to be a pretty cohesive fit.”

It’s more than just Antetokounmpo, Turner sees a chance to compete for more in a down Eastern Conference next season.

“I just look at this roster and I’ve competed against these guys. There’s a respect from afar of just how they go about their business. There’s a reason why guys are there. Gary Trent just signed. Bobby Portis just signed. Taurean Prince just signed. Ryan Rollins just signed. Everybody sees the vision. They didn’t sign just to do it. I just think that there’s a real belief in this organization. I’ve aligned myself with that.”

The one thing that could end the Bucks’ postseason dreams would be Antetokounmpo asking for a trade, although that seems increasingly unlikely to happen. Most importantly, Antetokounmpo said he was “probably” staying in Milwaukee. Bucks coach Doc Rivers, sitting next to Turner, also threw cold water on the trade rumors.

“Giannis came to me the day after the season and we were talking about next season already,” Rivers said. “So, there’s far more talk outside of Milwaukee than there is inside of Milwaukee. Giannis loves Milwaukee. We love Giannis, and it’s been a great relationship... So, we are communicating a lot. It’s about next year, and it’s about winning.”

That winning is aided by having Turner in Milwaukee.

