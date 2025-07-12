Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Final-round tee times adjusted because of fog

Final-round tee times have been adjusted for the Genesis Scottish Open because of expected dense sea fog Sunday morning in the North Berwick area.

PGA Tour officials announced Saturday that the field of 79 players who made the cut at The Renaissance Club will go out between 6:30 a.m. and 8:40 a.m. EDT off split tees and in threesomes (local time is 5 hours ahead).

Live coverage will begin on CNBC at 9 a.m. EDT with coverage switching to Golf Channel at 10 a.m.

All players went off in pairs on the first tee, beginning at 3:50 a.m. EDT, in Round 3.