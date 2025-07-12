 Skip navigation
CYCLING-TDF-2025-STAGE 8
Italian cyclist Jonathan Milan wins Stage 8 of Tour de France in a sprint finish
GOLF-FRA-WOMEN-EVIAN
Pair of former tennis prodigies lead Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul at Amundi Evian
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jett Lawrence 02 sweat profusely.JPG
2025 Spring Creek Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence sets fast time in first session
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdfstage8finish_250712.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 8 finish
nbc_cyc_tdfpelotoncrash_250712.jpg
Rutsch crashes in eighth stage of Tour de France
nbc_golf_lpgaaecrd3_250712.jpg
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
CYCLING-TDF-2025-STAGE 8
Italian cyclist Jonathan Milan wins Stage 8 of Tour de France in a sprint finish
GOLF-FRA-WOMEN-EVIAN
Pair of former tennis prodigies lead Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul at Amundi Evian
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jett Lawrence 02 sweat profusely.JPG
2025 Spring Creek Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence sets fast time in first session
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_cyc_tdfstage8finish_250712.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 8 finish
nbc_cyc_tdfpelotoncrash_250712.jpg
Rutsch crashes in eighth stage of Tour de France
nbc_golf_lpgaaecrd3_250712.jpg
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Final-round tee times adjusted because of fog

  
Published July 12, 2025 12:07 PM
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
July 11, 2025 04:58 PM
Watch the best shots and top moments from the second round of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Final-round tee times have been adjusted for the Genesis Scottish Open because of expected dense sea fog Sunday morning in the North Berwick area.

PGA Tour officials announced Saturday that the field of 79 players who made the cut at The Renaissance Club will go out between 6:30 a.m. and 8:40 a.m. EDT off split tees and in threesomes (local time is 5 hours ahead).

Live coverage will begin on CNBC at 9 a.m. EDT with coverage switching to Golf Channel at 10 a.m.

All players went off in pairs on the first tee, beginning at 3:50 a.m. EDT, in Round 3.