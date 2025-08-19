 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Cincinnati Open
Iga Swiatek’s overnight turnaround from Cincinnati to New York
NCAA Men's Basketball - First Round
New Mexico State settles with former basketball coach Greg Heiar in wrongful termination lawsuit
Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
RotoPat’s preseason positional rankings for 2025 fantasy football season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_commandersrbs_v4_250819.jpg
Could Croskey-Merritt unseat Robinson Jr.?
nbc_golf_masonhowell_250819.jpg
Howell reflects on ‘incredible week’ at US Amateur
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250819.jpg
McIlroy ‘didn’t hate’ Tour Champ. starting strokes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Cincinnati Open
Iga Swiatek’s overnight turnaround from Cincinnati to New York
NCAA Men's Basketball - First Round
New Mexico State settles with former basketball coach Greg Heiar in wrongful termination lawsuit
Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
RotoPat’s preseason positional rankings for 2025 fantasy football season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_commandersrbs_v4_250819.jpg
Could Croskey-Merritt unseat Robinson Jr.?
nbc_golf_masonhowell_250819.jpg
Howell reflects on ‘incredible week’ at US Amateur
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250819.jpg
McIlroy ‘didn’t hate’ Tour Champ. starting strokes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Mariners’ Victor Robles suspended 10 games for throwing bat at pitcher

  
Published August 19, 2025 06:34 PM
Fantasy MLB waiver adds: McLean, Basallo, Beavers
August 18, 2025 04:14 PM
James Schiano highlights several players fantasy baseball managers should consider adding from the waiver wire, including Orioles' top prospect Samuel Basallo, emerging Mets' starter Nolan McLean, and more.

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles has received a 10-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his conduct during the top of the third inning in Sunday afternoon’s game in Las Vegas during a rehab assignment, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

Robles is currently with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers of the Pacific Coast League as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Las Vegas starter Joey Estes’ first pitch to Robles in the third inning was inside and Robles whacked at it to avoid getting hit. After taking a few steps behind the plate and dropping his bat, Robles picked up the bat and threw it in Estes’ direction and was immediately ejected from the game by home plate umpire Joe McCarthy.

Robles, who has been hit by a pitch three times in his previous four games with Tacoma, took some steps toward the mound while yelling at the pitcher but was held back by McCarthy and Las Vegas teammates.

The suspension is to be effective on the first day Robles returns to the Mariners’ active roster. He is appealing, so the disciplinary action is on hold until that process is complete.