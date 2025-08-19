Mariners’ Victor Robles suspended 10 games for throwing bat at pitcher

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles has received a 10-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his conduct during the top of the third inning in Sunday afternoon’s game in Las Vegas during a rehab assignment, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

Robles is currently with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers of the Pacific Coast League as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Las Vegas starter Joey Estes’ first pitch to Robles in the third inning was inside and Robles whacked at it to avoid getting hit. After taking a few steps behind the plate and dropping his bat, Robles picked up the bat and threw it in Estes’ direction and was immediately ejected from the game by home plate umpire Joe McCarthy.

Robles, who has been hit by a pitch three times in his previous four games with Tacoma, took some steps toward the mound while yelling at the pitcher but was held back by McCarthy and Las Vegas teammates.

The suspension is to be effective on the first day Robles returns to the Mariners’ active roster. He is appealing, so the disciplinary action is on hold until that process is complete.