Pistons beat Knicks 106-103 in Game 5 to stay alive in the first-round series

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
Yankees hit three straight HRs to start game against Orioles, a month after doing it vs. Brewers
MLB: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
Yankees at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 30
Syndication: The Enquirer
Cardinals at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers and betting trends for April 30 - Game 1

Top Clips

nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250429.jpg
‘Surprised’ Morikawa opted for caddie change
nbc_golf_pgaproround3_250429.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 3
nbc_roto_judkins_v2_250429.jpg
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
Yankees hit three straight HRs to start game against Orioles, a month after doing it vs. Brewers
MLB: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
Yankees at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 30
Syndication: The Enquirer
Cardinals at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers and betting trends for April 30 - Game 1

Top Clips

nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250429.jpg
‘Surprised’ Morikawa opted for caddie change
nbc_golf_pgaproround3_250429.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 3
nbc_roto_judkins_v2_250429.jpg
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Pistons beat Knicks 106-103 in Game 5 to stay alive in the first-round series

  
Published April 29, 2025 11:04 PM
Towns sparks Knicks in Game 3 win vs. Pistons
April 25, 2025 01:52 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show discusses the New York Knicks' concerted effort to get Karl-Anthony Towns going in their Game 3 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

NEW YORK (AP) Cade Cunningham had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Detroit Pistons stayed alive in their first postseason appearance since 2019 by beating the New York Knicks 106-103 on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Ausar Thompson added 22 points and Tobias Harris had 17 for the Pistons, who will have a chance to even things up Thursday night at home in Game 6. If they win that, the deciding game would be back at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Detroit, though, has lost an NBA record-tying nine straight home games since 2008.

But the Pistons seem comfortable in New York, where they were 2-0 in the regular season and now 2-1 in this series, including their Game 2 victory that snapped their 15-game postseason losing streak, the longest in NBA history.

OG Anunoby scored 19 points for the Knicks, who were trying to reach the Eastern Conference semifinals for the third straight season. Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges each had 17, but Jalen Brunson had his worst game of the postseason with 16 points on 4-for-16 shooting.

---

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Mentions
DET_Cunningham_Cade.jpg Cade Cunningham NYK_Anunoby_OG copy.jpg OG Anunoby KAT.png Karl-Anthony Towns NYK_Brunson_Jalen copy.jpg Jalen Brunson DET_Thompson_Ausar.jpg Ausar Thompson DET_Harris_Tobias.jpg Tobias Harris