Knicks can’t complete second comeback win, Pistons hold on for 100-94 win to even series 1-1

When the Pistons acquired Dennis Schroeder — as part of the five-team Jimmy Butler to the Warriors trade — the hope was he could take some of the shot creation pressure and ball handling load off Cade Cunningham.

What they didn’t expect him to do was win Detroit its first playoff game since 2008.

Schroeder’s key 3-pointer (and a clutch free throw in the next possession) helped the Pistons hold off another Knicks comeback and, this time, get the win in Madison Square Garden, 100-94.

Detroit and New York are tied 1-1 and headed to Detroit for Game 3 on Thursday. This was Detroit’s first playoff win since 2008, ending a 13-game postseason losing streak.

Detroit came out playing up tempo in Game 2, pushing the pace off makes and misses and it worked. With that pace, Cade Cunningham was able to get into the paint and find space to operate. Cunningham was the best player on the floor — beating quality defenders like OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges all night long — on his way to 33 points, with 12 rebounds as well.

Behind Cunningham, the Pistons raced out to an early lead, going up 25-18 after one quarter, although it helped that the Knicks went 0-of-8 from 3-point range to open the game. That pattern continued for much of the night, with Detroit leading almost the entire game, and by as much as 15 points in the third, but never pulling away.

New York’s offense was off all night, seemingly bothered by the Pistons’ physicality. Jalen Brunson, in particular, and the Knicks in general, were hunting fouls to the exclusion of good shots at points. However, as is happening in series throughout the playoffs so far, the referees were letting things go, allowing more physical play. The result was missed opportunities and worse shots for New York, a night they had a 94 offensive rating.

Eventually things turned for a stretch. In the fourth, the Knicks made their run, even tying the game up with 1:15 left, but that was when Schroeder hit his clutch 3-pointer.

The Knicks had their chances. Mikal Bridges, who had a strong game overall with 19 points, missed three clean looks at 3-pointers late. Jalen Brunson — the betting favorite to win Clutch Player of the Year — missed an open look at a 3 in the final minute as well.

The Pistons secured their win on the road, and now the series is tied heading back to Detroit, with the Knicks’ offense suddenly in the spotlight.

