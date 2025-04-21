Mitchell scores 30, Jerome adds 28 to help Cavaliers rout Heat 121-100 in Game 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Final Round
Joel Dahmen opens up after heartbreaking collapse: ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do yet’
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro 2025 - Final Round
Rookie Ingrid Lindblad wins first LPGA Tour event at JM Eagle LA Championship
RBC Heritage 2025 - Final Round
Justin Thomas pours in first winning putt of length – and he has Xander Schauffele to thank

Top Clips

lpgatourwinjmla.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_lindbladintv_250420.jpg
Lindblad surprised how fast she got first LPGA win
nbc_golf_novakreax_250420.jpg
Novak: ‘I felt mostly good’ during RBC Heritage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Final Round
Joel Dahmen opens up after heartbreaking collapse: ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do yet’
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro 2025 - Final Round
Rookie Ingrid Lindblad wins first LPGA Tour event at JM Eagle LA Championship
RBC Heritage 2025 - Final Round
Justin Thomas pours in first winning putt of length – and he has Xander Schauffele to thank

Top Clips

lpgatourwinjmla.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_lindbladintv_250420.jpg
Lindblad surprised how fast she got first LPGA win
nbc_golf_novakreax_250420.jpg
Novak: ‘I felt mostly good’ during RBC Heritage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Mitchell scores 30, Jerome adds 28 to help Cavaliers rout Heat 121-100 in Game 1

  
Published April 20, 2025 10:28 PM

CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Ty Jerome had 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat 121-100 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

It was the seventh straight series where Mitchell has scored at least 30 points in Game 1, tying Michael Jordan, who had two streaks of seven games.

Bam Adebayo had 24 points and Tyler Herro added 21 for the Heat. They are the first No. 10 seed to advance to the playoffs out of the Play-In Tournament.

Darius Garland added 27 for the Cavaliers, who host Game 2 on Wednesday night. Garland and Jerome each had five 3-pointers for Cleveland, and the Cavaliers were 18 of 43 from beyond the arc.

Cleveland had a 16-point lead midway through the second quarter, but Miami steadily cut it down and got to 98-90 with 7:26 remaining in the fourth. Cleveland put it out reach though with a 13-4 run that included 10 straight points by Jerome, who was taking part in his first playoff game.

Jerome was 6 of 7 from the field, and made all three of his 3-point attempts in the fourth quarter.