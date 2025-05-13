Celtics vs. Knicks Game 4: Brunson sparks Knicks comeback to lead series 3-1, Tatum leaves with leg injury

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury
Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson confident she’ll bounce back from season-ending ACL tear
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes
Walker, Svechnikov score late as Hurricanes push Capitals to brink of elimination in 5-2 win
SX 2025 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Dylan Ferrandis.JPG
Dylan Ferrandis to miss the start of Pro Motocross with stress fracture
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgadesk_250512.jpg
Does the PGA Championship need a new identity?
nbc_golf_mentalhealthseg_250512.jpg
Golf world focusing on mental health during May
nbc_golf_scottieseg_250512.jpg
Should Scheffler be favored at PGA Championship?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury
Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson confident she’ll bounce back from season-ending ACL tear
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes
Walker, Svechnikov score late as Hurricanes push Capitals to brink of elimination in 5-2 win
SX 2025 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Dylan Ferrandis.JPG
Dylan Ferrandis to miss the start of Pro Motocross with stress fracture
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgadesk_250512.jpg
Does the PGA Championship need a new identity?
nbc_golf_mentalhealthseg_250512.jpg
Golf world focusing on mental health during May
nbc_golf_scottieseg_250512.jpg
Should Scheffler be favored at PGA Championship?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 4: Brunson sparks Knicks comeback to lead series 3-1, Tatum leaves with leg injury

  
Published May 12, 2025 11:00 PM
2025 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 12: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket during the game against the Boston Celtics during Round 2 Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on May 12, 2025 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Give the New York Knicks their due. On a night they needed a win, they withstood hot shooting early from Boston, came back from 14 down in the third quarter, taking over the second half of that frame, and once again executed better down the stretch behind 39 points from Jalen Brunson.

New York won 121-113 and now has a commanding 3-1 series lead — and that’s not the biggest story out of this game.

Late in the fourth quarter, Celtics star Jayson Tatum — who had a game-high 42 and had kept Boston’s offense going at points — took a hard step to go after a loose ball then went to the ground with a non-contact injury, grabbing his ankle.

Tatum was clearly in severe pain, and later was shown in tears while being wheeled down the tunnel in the back of Madison Square Garden. Tomorrow, Tatum will get an MRI, Coach Joe Mazzulla said, but that looked a lot like a torn Achilles. It’s an injury that would impact this series and, more importantly, most or all of next season for Boston.

“The loss is the loss. More importantly, it’s Jayson I’m worried about,” Al Horford said.

That emotion and genuine concern for Tatum does not take away how well the Knicks played in this game, particularly Jalen Brunson.

Game 4 started a lot like Game 3 — Boston was red hot. In the first quarter, the Knicks were 9-of-14 from 3 and 4-of-5 inside the arc. The hot shooting continued as Boston shot 50% from from 3 in the first half (12-of-24) and that led to a ridiculous 70.5 true shooting percentage in the first 24 minutes.

At the same time, it felt hard to be optimistic about the Knicks after the first half, they were hitting tough shots but not creating great advantages. The only reason to be hopeful was that the Knicks had been here before.

That hope was well founded. The Knicks closed the third quarter on a 12-2 run to take the lead, helped by Boston going through cold spells as they have all series. The first half of the fourth quarter remained close, but Thibodeau leaned into Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson for what proved to be a critical stretch late, one where that duo and Mikal Bridges helped spark an 11-0 New York run that gave them a comfortable lead.

In addition to Brunson’s 39, New York got 23 each from Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns and 20 from OG Anunoby.

While Jalen Brown finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, he had a rough game that included five fouls and four turnovers. Derrick White had 23 for Boston.

The Celtics’ backs are against the wall, and it is doubtful Tatum plays in Game 5, which puts more on the shoulders of Brown, who is playing through his own injuries and has not looked like the Finals MVP of a season ago. If he doesn’t look like that on Wednesday, Boston’s season will be over a lot earlier than expected.

Mentions
BOS_Tatum_Jayson copy.jpg Jayson Tatum BOS_Brown_Jaylen copy.jpg Jaylen Brown mitch rob.jpg Mitchell Robinson BOS_White_Derrick copy.jpg Derrick White NYK_Brunson_Jalen copy.jpg Jalen Brunson NYK_Bridges_Mikal copy.jpg Mikal Bridges