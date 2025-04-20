Knicks use a 21-0 4th quarter run to come from behind, beat Pistons 123-112 in Game 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro 2025 - Round Three
Akie Iwai shoots 64 alongside twin sister to share 54-hole lead at JM Eagle LA Championship
Go7Zs9XWQAAVAPT.jpeg
‘Let’s honor them': Florida State bringing first ACC women’s golf title back to Tallahassee
NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black's Tire
NASCAR Xfinity Rockingham results: Jesse Love wins in overtime

Top Clips

nbc_golf_puntacanahighlights_250419.jpg
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_250419.jpg
Kim makes big move in third round of RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd3_250419.jpg
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro 2025 - Round Three
Akie Iwai shoots 64 alongside twin sister to share 54-hole lead at JM Eagle LA Championship
Go7Zs9XWQAAVAPT.jpeg
‘Let’s honor them': Florida State bringing first ACC women’s golf title back to Tallahassee
NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black's Tire
NASCAR Xfinity Rockingham results: Jesse Love wins in overtime

Top Clips

nbc_golf_puntacanahighlights_250419.jpg
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_250419.jpg
Kim makes big move in third round of RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd3_250419.jpg
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Knicks use a 21-0 4th quarter run to come from behind, beat Pistons 123-112 in Game 1

  
Published April 19, 2025 10:02 PM
NBA: Playoffs-Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks

Apr 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) gestures after making a three-point shot in Game One of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 34 points, Cam Payne had 11 of his 14 in the fourth quarter and the New York Knicks stunned the Detroit Pistons with a 21-0 run in the final period to rally for a 123-112 victory Saturday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 11 rebounds in his first playoff game with the Knicks and OG Anunoby also scored 23 points for the No. 3-seeded Knicks. They will host Game 2 on Monday night.

The Pistons held up well for more than three quarters of their first playoff game since 2019 and had a 98-90 lead, a little more than nine minutes from ending their NBA-record, 14-game postseason losing streak.

By the time they scored again, the Knicks were ahead by 13 points, the delirious fans inside Madison Square Garden roaring louder with every Pistons miscue after they played with such poise for much of the game.

Payne converted a three-point play to start the run, Brunson scored and Payne made a 3-pointer to tie it at 98, and the onslaught would last for nearly five minutes. Payne and Brunson combined for the first 17 points before Josh Hart had the final two baskets to make it 111-98 with 4:50 remaining.

Tobias Harris scored 25 points for Detroit, but just three in the second half. Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 12 assists, but the Knicks limited the star guard to 8-for-21 shooting in his playoff debut.

Brunson, who missed 15 games late in the season with a sprained right ankle, was just 4 for 15 in the first half and appeared to be hobbling in the third quarter after tweaking his ankle again. But he changed out of his green sneakers and found another gear in the fourth along with the Knicks.

The Pistons remained winless in the postseason since Game 4 of the 2008 Eastern Conference finals.

Mentions
NYK_Brunson_Jalen copy.jpg Jalen Brunson DET_Cunningham_Cade.jpg Cade Cunningham KAT.png Karl-Anthony Towns