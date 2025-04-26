 Skip navigation
Thunder complete sweep of Grizzlies, reach Western Conference semifinals with 117-115 victory

  
Published April 26, 2025 07:26 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 117-115 on Saturday to complete a four-game sweep.

Jalen Williams added 23 points for the top-seeded Thunder, who led the NBA with a 68-14 record this season and became the first team to reach the second round. They will await the fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets or No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers in the next round.

The Grizzlies played without star guard Ja Morant, who bruised his left hip in a hard fall in Game 3. The Thunder erased a 29-point deficit after he left, the second-biggest comeback in a postseason game since detailed play-by-play began being kept in 1996-97.

Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Isaiah Joe had 11 points apiece for the Thunder, with Hartenstein adding 12 rebounds.

Scotty Pippen Jr. matched his career high with 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Desmond Bane and Santi Aldama had 23 points apiece.

The game was close through three quarters with neither team building a significant advantage. Oklahoma City led 88-85 entering the fourth. At that point, the Thunder were 4 of 29 from 3-point range.

Williams’ 3-pointer with 5:41 left in the game gave the Thunder a 102-92 lead, the first time either team reached a double-digit advantage. Memphis rallied and a 3-pointer from Bane with 7.1 seconds left cut it to 116-114.

Williams split a pair of free throws with 6 seconds left and the Thunder fouled Bane intentionally. He made the first but Memphis could not rebound his intentional miss of the second.

After six lead changes and five ties in the half, Oklahoma City led 60-59 at the break

OKC_Gilgeous-Alexander_Shai.jpg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC_Williams_Jalen.jpg Jalen Williams OKC_Holmgren_Chet.jpg Chet Holmgren MEM_Bane_Desmond.jpg Desmond Bane MEM_Jackson Jr_Jaren.jpg Jaren Jackson Jr.