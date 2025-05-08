Knicks vs Celtics Game 2: It’s Déjà vu for Celtics in worst way, Knicks again come from 20 down take 2-0 lead

It was Déjà vu for Boston in the worst way.

Just like Game 1, the Celtics had a 20-point lead (this time with 2:30 left in the third quarter) but could not hold it. Just like Game 1, Boston shot 25% on 3-pointers (10-of-40). Just like Game 1, Kristaps Porzingis (battling an illness) was a non-factor. And just like Game 1, Jalen Brunson was clutch down the stretch while Mikal Bridges made the defensive play to seal the win (and scored 14 points in the fourth).

MIKAL BRIDGES WAS ON A MISSION IN THE 4TH 😤



All 14 points of his points... and the game-sealing steal (again)!



New York leads series 2-0

“We’ll always have the belief in each other…" Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “It’s about your mental toughness, your defense, and your teamwork.”

New York won 91-90 on Wednesday and now has a commanding 2-0 series lead as the series shifts to Madison Square Garden in New York. In NBA playoff history, teams that win the first two games on the road win in a best-of-seven win the series 85.7% of the time.

How bad are things in Boston?

Knicks fans inside TD Garden. And now chanting “Knicks in 4” pic.twitter.com/6sl0UNskWB — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 8, 2025

The defending champs shot 5-of-24 in the fourth quarter, including 2-of-11 from 3, and 3-of-10 in the paint.

“We’ve gotta be better to close games and we’ve gotta learn and respond fast,” Jaylen Brown said. “So that’s the key. Shift your mentality. Shift your focus. It’s in the past. It’s over with. Let it sting a little bit and do whatever it takes in Game 3.”

Boston has to do a lot of things better. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla threw the team off rhythm at one point with hack-a-Mitch, sending Mitchell Robinson to the line. Boston tried to attack Brunson in the clutch, but New York tried not to switch or send help, and it has worked well enough.

Mainly, Boston just needs to shoot better.

“We had physicality. We had energy on defense. Our offense let us down,” Jayson Tatum said.

The Knicks remain the definition of resilient.

Down by 20 on the road...



Watch the @nyknicks entire comeback to take a 2-0 series lead ‼️ pic.twitter.com/kzQ8I22vdm — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2025

Brunson scored 17 points and knocked down the two free throws with 12.7 seconds left that gave the Knicks the 91-90 final margin of victory. Josh Hart was critical for the Knicks, scoring 23 points and making a number of clutch plays in the fourth quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points with 17 rebounds.

Boston got 20 points from Brown but on 8-of-23 shooting. Tatum was 5-of-19 for 13 points and had his game-tying shot blocked. Derrick White scored 20 on 6-of-17 shooting. As a team, the Celtics shot 36.2%.

If that doesn’t change, if the Celtics don’t get a few easy buckets and start to find their groove — and fast — they will be on vacation in a week, watching a tougher Knicks team on television.

