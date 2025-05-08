Knicks vs Celtics Game 2: It’s Déjà vu for Celtics in worst way, Knicks again come from 20 down take 2-0 lead

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Diego Padres v New York Yankees
After losing no-hit bid in 7th inning, Padres pitcher Dylan Cease exits with apparent injury
Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
Reds right-hander Hunter Greene leaves game against Braves after only 3 innings with groin injury
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Utah
Utah Mammoth is the permanent name of the NHL team in Salt Lake City

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaworksfinalrd_250507.jpg
HLs: 2025 PGA Works Collegiate Champ., Final Round
SeanWalsh-MPX.jpg
Highlights: The Creator Classic at Philly Cricket
nbc_golf_romine_250507.jpg
Winners and losers from women’s golf regionals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Diego Padres v New York Yankees
After losing no-hit bid in 7th inning, Padres pitcher Dylan Cease exits with apparent injury
Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
Reds right-hander Hunter Greene leaves game against Braves after only 3 innings with groin injury
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Utah
Utah Mammoth is the permanent name of the NHL team in Salt Lake City

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaworksfinalrd_250507.jpg
HLs: 2025 PGA Works Collegiate Champ., Final Round
SeanWalsh-MPX.jpg
Highlights: The Creator Classic at Philly Cricket
nbc_golf_romine_250507.jpg
Winners and losers from women’s golf regionals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Knicks vs Celtics Game 2: It’s Déjà vu for Celtics in worst way, Knicks again come from 20 down take 2-0 lead

  
Published May 7, 2025 11:07 PM

It was Déjà vu for Boston in the worst way.

Just like Game 1, the Celtics had a 20-point lead (this time with 2:30 left in the third quarter) but could not hold it. Just like Game 1, Boston shot 25% on 3-pointers (10-of-40). Just like Game 1, Kristaps Porzingis (battling an illness) was a non-factor. And just like Game 1, Jalen Brunson was clutch down the stretch while Mikal Bridges made the defensive play to seal the win (and scored 14 points in the fourth).

“We’ll always have the belief in each other…" Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “It’s about your mental toughness, your defense, and your teamwork.”

New York won 91-90 on Wednesday and now has a commanding 2-0 series lead as the series shifts to Madison Square Garden in New York. In NBA playoff history, teams that win the first two games on the road win in a best-of-seven win the series 85.7% of the time.

How bad are things in Boston?

The defending champs shot 5-of-24 in the fourth quarter, including 2-of-11 from 3, and 3-of-10 in the paint.

“We’ve gotta be better to close games and we’ve gotta learn and respond fast,” Jaylen Brown said. “So that’s the key. Shift your mentality. Shift your focus. It’s in the past. It’s over with. Let it sting a little bit and do whatever it takes in Game 3.”

Boston has to do a lot of things better. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla threw the team off rhythm at one point with hack-a-Mitch, sending Mitchell Robinson to the line. Boston tried to attack Brunson in the clutch, but New York tried not to switch or send help, and it has worked well enough.

Mainly, Boston just needs to shoot better.

“We had physicality. We had energy on defense. Our offense let us down,” Jayson Tatum said.

The Knicks remain the definition of resilient.

Brunson scored 17 points and knocked down the two free throws with 12.7 seconds left that gave the Knicks the 91-90 final margin of victory. Josh Hart was critical for the Knicks, scoring 23 points and making a number of clutch plays in the fourth quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points with 17 rebounds.

Boston got 20 points from Brown but on 8-of-23 shooting. Tatum was 5-of-19 for 13 points and had his game-tying shot blocked. Derrick White scored 20 on 6-of-17 shooting. As a team, the Celtics shot 36.2%.

If that doesn’t change, if the Celtics don’t get a few easy buckets and start to find their groove — and fast — they will be on vacation in a week, watching a tougher Knicks team on television.

Mentions
BOS_Porzingis_Kristaps copy.jpg Kristaps Porzingis BOS_Brown_Jaylen copy.jpg Jaylen Brown BOS_Tatum_Jayson copy.jpg Jayson Tatum KAT.png Karl-Anthony Towns NYK_Brunson_Jalen copy.jpg Jalen Brunson NYK_Bridges_Mikal copy.jpg Mikal Bridges