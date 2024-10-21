 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

sofi_center_tgl.jpg
TGL releases full schedule for inaugural season in 2025
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Stock Up, Stock Down: Kyle Pitts is doing what you wish Sam LaPorta was
Chiney Ogwumike cover photo.PNG
From the Court to the Council: Chiney Ogwumike’s Multi-Hyphenate Influence

Top Clips

nbc_dps_steveyoung_241021.jpg
Chiefs continuing to ‘figure out ways to win’
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

sofi_center_tgl.jpg
TGL releases full schedule for inaugural season in 2025
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Stock Up, Stock Down: Kyle Pitts is doing what you wish Sam LaPorta was
Chiney Ogwumike cover photo.PNG
From the Court to the Council: Chiney Ogwumike’s Multi-Hyphenate Influence

Top Clips

nbc_dps_steveyoung_241021.jpg
Chiefs continuing to ‘figure out ways to win’
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Khris Middleton reportedly to miss start of Bucks season as he recovers from ankle surgeries

  
Published October 21, 2024 11:11 AM

With Giannis Antetokounmpo at his peak, the Milwaukee Bucks are title contenders entering the 2024-25 season — but everything has to go right around their superstar. They have no margin for error.

This is not a good start. Khris Middleton will miss the start of the season for Milwaukee as he recovers from surgeries on both ankles this offseason, a story that’s not a surprise — Middleton hasn’t played in the preseason — but was officially broken by Shams Charania of ESPN.

Middleton has not been cleared for 5-on-5 full contact practices yet, and the Bucks are “cautiously progressing Middleton toward a return,” sources told Charania.

The Bucks are optimistic that continuity and an entire season under coach Doc Rivers will have them in title contention, but a lot of things have to go right: Damian Lillard, at age 34, has to bounce back from a rough season by his standards; Brook Lopez, 36, has to show he hasn’t lost a step and can still anchor a high-level defense; and new additions Gary Trent Jr., Delon Wright and Taurean Prince have to provide depth this team has lacked.

And Middleton has to return to form and be the third shot creator and scoring option on this team. It’s a long season, he has time, but this is not an ideal start.

Mentions
Khris Middleton.png Khris Middleton Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo Damian Lillard.png Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks