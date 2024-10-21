Khris Middleton reportedly to miss start of Bucks season as he recovers from ankle surgeries

With Giannis Antetokounmpo at his peak, the Milwaukee Bucks are title contenders entering the 2024-25 season — but everything has to go right around their superstar. They have no margin for error.

This is not a good start. Khris Middleton will miss the start of the season for Milwaukee as he recovers from surgeries on both ankles this offseason, a story that’s not a surprise — Middleton hasn’t played in the preseason — but was officially broken by Shams Charania of ESPN.

Middleton has not been cleared for 5-on-5 full contact practices yet, and the Bucks are “cautiously progressing Middleton toward a return,” sources told Charania.

The Bucks are optimistic that continuity and an entire season under coach Doc Rivers will have them in title contention, but a lot of things have to go right: Damian Lillard, at age 34, has to bounce back from a rough season by his standards; Brook Lopez, 36, has to show he hasn’t lost a step and can still anchor a high-level defense; and new additions Gary Trent Jr., Delon Wright and Taurean Prince have to provide depth this team has lacked.

And Middleton has to return to form and be the third shot creator and scoring option on this team. It’s a long season, he has time, but this is not an ideal start.