Watch Devin Booker drain game-winning 3-pointer with 0.7 left, Suns hand Thunder their sixth loss
Jordan Goodwin had gotten the Suns to this point — tied 105-105 with seconds left in the game — but with everything on the line, Phoenix put the ball in Devin Booker’s hands.
And he delivered with a pull-up 3-pointer over Alex Caruso with 0.7 seconds left, earning the Suns the win at home.
January 5, 2026
PHOENIX COMPLETES THE 18-PT COMEBACK TO DEFEAT THE THUNDER! pic.twitter.com/JNPazjMXTz
Phoenix trailed by 18 in the second quarter but never let go of the rope and got back into it behind Goodwin, who finished with 26 points and a career-high eight 3-pointers. Dillon Brooks scored 22 points and had his own clutch 3-pointer late, while Booker finished with 24 points.
This loss snapped the Thunder’s four-game winning streak, and the team fell to 30-6 (still the best record in the league). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points but on 8-of-22 shooting, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. Jalen Williams added 23 points.