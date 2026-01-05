 Skip navigation
Watch Devin Booker drain game-winning 3-pointer with 0.7 left, Suns hand Thunder their sixth loss

  
Published January 5, 2026 11:03 AM

Jordan Goodwin had gotten the Suns to this point — tied 105-105 with seconds left in the game — but with everything on the line, Phoenix put the ball in Devin Booker’s hands.

And he delivered with a pull-up 3-pointer over Alex Caruso with 0.7 seconds left, earning the Suns the win at home.

Phoenix trailed by 18 in the second quarter but never let go of the rope and got back into it behind Goodwin, who finished with 26 points and a career-high eight 3-pointers. Dillon Brooks scored 22 points and had his own clutch 3-pointer late, while Booker finished with 24 points.

This loss snapped the Thunder’s four-game winning streak, and the team fell to 30-6 (still the best record in the league). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points but on 8-of-22 shooting, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. Jalen Williams added 23 points.

Mentions
Jordan Goodwin.png Jordan Goodwin PHX_Booker_Devin.jpg Devin Booker Shai Gilgeous-Alexander copy.jpg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander