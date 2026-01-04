 Skip navigation
Denver could see Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun return to court Sunday in Brooklyn

  
Published January 4, 2026 12:34 PM

Aaron Gordon has missed 19 games with a right hamstring strain. Christian Braun has missed 23 games due to a sprained ankle.

Both have been upgraded to questionable and could return to the court on Sunday in Brooklyn.

Denver could use the help with four starters out. Nikola Jokic remains out for weeks after a knee hyperextension, the same injury that has sidelined Cam Johnson. The return of Gordon and Braun would bring needed depth back to the rotation.

Gordon was in the middle of a strong season, averaging 18.8 points and 5.9 rebounds a game prior to his injury. Braun averaged 11.4 points in 11 games but struggled with his jumper.

Mentions
DEN_Braun_Christian.jpg Christian Braun DEN_Gordon_Aaron.jpg Aaron Gordon