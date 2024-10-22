Knicks vs. Celtics prediction: Odds, expert picks, projected starting lineup, betting trends, and stats

The 18th championship banner in the history of the Boston Celtics will be raised to the rafters Tuesday Night at TD Garden prior to the season opener between the Celtics and the New York Knicks. It’s a rematch of the Eastern Conference Final.

Coach Joe Mazzulla is running it back with the same core that finished the regular season 64-18 overall and marched through the postseason to the NBA Title. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown lead the Celtics in their quest for back-to-back titles.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson burst onto the scene going from star to All-NBA Second Team last season leading the Knicks to a 50-32 regular season record and Eastern Conference Final appearance. Understanding they did not have the roster to knock off the champs in their quest to repeat, Leon Rose added Mikal Bridges days after the season ended and then added Karl-Anthony Towns a couple weeks ago.

The Celtics (+110) and the Knicks (+350) are the clear favorites in the race for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Lets dive into their first bout of the season and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Knicks @ Celtics

● Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

● Time: 7:30 PM ET

● Site: TD Garden

● City: Boston, MA

● TV/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Knicks @ Celtics

The latest odds as of Monday Night:

● Moneyline: New York Knicks (+180), Boston Celtics (-225)

● Spread: Celtics -5.5

● Total: 221.5

Probable starting lineups for Knicks @ Celtics

· New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Mikal Bridges

SF Josh Hart

PF OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

· Boston Celtics

PG Jrue Holiday

SG Derrick White

SF Jaylen Brown

PF Jayson Tatum

C Al Horford

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks @ Celtics

Dating of course back to last season…



The Celtics have failed to cover the Spread in 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams.

The Knicks have lost 3 straight road games.

5 of the Knicks’ last 7 games in Boston have gone OVER the Total.

Expert picks & predictions for New York @ Boston

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Knicks @ Celtics:

· Moneyline: NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Celtics on the Moneyline

· Spread: NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Celtics laying the points

· Total: NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total UNDER 221.5 points

