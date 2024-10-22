 Skip navigation
Top News

SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway fireworks.JPG
SuperMotocross viewership increased more than 24 percent overall in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 World Series preview: How to watch, schedule, betting odds
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
Week 7 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfskupp_241022.jpg
Can Kupp be trusted as a WR1 in Week 8?
nbc_roto_rfsmhj_241022.jpg
Cardinals WR Harrison Jr. too volatile to trust
nbc_roto_btetnfbim_241022.jpg
Bet It In A Minute: Vikings vs. Rams, NFL Week 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics live updates: Score, highlights, analysis, news for 2024 NBA Opening Night

The Celtics and Knicks tip-off the 2024-25 NBA season, right after the Celtics get their championship rings and raise banner No. 18.

Look past 'Tier 1' in NBA MVP futures market?
October 21, 2024 06:00 AM
Dinsick and Croucher look at the NBA MVP futures market, with the three "Tier 1" names leaving a bit to be desired.

The NBA is back!

Tonight the NBA season tips off with the New York Knicks traveling to face the Boston Celtics — but nothing starts until the Celtics players get their championship rings from Commissioner Adam Silver and hoist banner No. 18 up to the rafters.

We’re here to bring you all the highlights and analysis tonight, from the ring ceremony through Karl-Anthony Towns first bucket as a member of the Knicks. Check back as often to follow along with what is happening inside the TD Garden on the first night of NBA action — and with what could be a very early preview of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Updates
Jaylen Brown is in the building — and is dripping with custom Celtics jacket
By
Kurt Helin
  

Jaylen Brown has arrived at the TD Garden — and the man has style. Check out the custom Celtics jacket.
Mikal Bridges stats vs. Celtics
By
Kurt Helin
  

The Knicks brought in Mikal Bridges as one of the players who can get them over the hump of the Boston Celtics and back to the NBA Final for the first time since the 1990s. However, over the course of his career, Bridges has struggled a little more against Boston than he has against the league as a whole.

For his career (15 games total), Bridges had averaged 15.7 points and 4 rebounds a game against the Celtics.

Last season, playing for the Brooklyn Nets, Bridges averaged 17 points and 4.3 rebounds a game, but was held to a 51.1 true shooting percentage (the league average was close to 57).
Jayson Tatum stats vs. Knicks
By
Kurt Helin
  

Much as he has against the rest of the league, Jayson Tatum has had a lot of success playing against New York.

For his career, Jayson Tatum has averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3.8 assists a night in 25 games against the Knicks.

Those numbers were higher last season, when he averaged 26.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists a game against the Knicks (he played in five games between the sides.
Last team to win back-to-back NBA titles
By
Kurt Helin
  

During the Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant era, the Golden State Warriors won back-to-back NBA titles in 2016-17 and 2018-18 (the Warriors went to five straight finals from 2015 to 2018, winning three).

Before that, it was LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. The Kobe Bryant/Paul Gasol Lakers won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2010 under Phil Jackson, while the Shaq/Kobe Lakers won three straight titles from 2000 to 2002.