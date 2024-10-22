New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics live updates: Score, highlights, analysis, news for 2024 NBA Opening Night
The Celtics and Knicks tip-off the 2024-25 NBA season, right after the Celtics get their championship rings and raise banner No. 18.
The NBA is back!
Tonight the NBA season tips off with the New York Knicks traveling to face the Boston Celtics — but nothing starts until the Celtics players get their championship rings from Commissioner Adam Silver and hoist banner No. 18 up to the rafters.
We’re here to bring you all the highlights and analysis tonight, from the ring ceremony through Karl-Anthony Towns first bucket as a member of the Knicks. Check back as often to follow along with what is happening inside the TD Garden on the first night of NBA action — and with what could be a very early preview of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Jaylen Brown has arrived at the TD Garden — and the man has style. Check out the custom Celtics jacket.
Well now we need this jacket JB is wearing 🔥— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 22, 2024
Presented by @NEFordDealers pic.twitter.com/vNxRBRmEJN
The Knicks brought in Mikal Bridges as one of the players who can get them over the hump of the Boston Celtics and back to the NBA Final for the first time since the 1990s. However, over the course of his career, Bridges has struggled a little more against Boston than he has against the league as a whole.
For his career (15 games total), Bridges had averaged 15.7 points and 4 rebounds a game against the Celtics.
Last season, playing for the Brooklyn Nets, Bridges averaged 17 points and 4.3 rebounds a game, but was held to a 51.1 true shooting percentage (the league average was close to 57).
Much as he has against the rest of the league, Jayson Tatum has had a lot of success playing against New York.
For his career, Jayson Tatum has averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3.8 assists a night in 25 games against the Knicks.
Those numbers were higher last season, when he averaged 26.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists a game against the Knicks (he played in five games between the sides.
During the Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant era, the Golden State Warriors won back-to-back NBA titles in 2016-17 and 2018-18 (the Warriors went to five straight finals from 2015 to 2018, winning three).
Before that, it was LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. The Kobe Bryant/Paul Gasol Lakers won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2010 under Phil Jackson, while the Shaq/Kobe Lakers won three straight titles from 2000 to 2002.