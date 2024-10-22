New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics live updates: Score, highlights, analysis, news for 2024 NBA Opening Night

The NBA is back!

Tonight the NBA season tips off with the New York Knicks traveling to face the Boston Celtics — but nothing starts until the Celtics players get their championship rings from Commissioner Adam Silver and hoist banner No. 18 up to the rafters.

We’re here to bring you all the highlights and analysis tonight, from the ring ceremony through Karl-Anthony Towns first bucket as a member of the Knicks. Check back as often to follow along with what is happening inside the TD Garden on the first night of NBA action — and with what could be a very early preview of the Eastern Conference Finals.