Celtics vs. Knicks Game 4 Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 12

It’s Monday, May 12, and the Boston Celtics (61-21) and New York Knicks (51-31) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Celtics bounced back in Game 3 with a 115-93 win in New York thanks to a quick start. Boston built a 36-20 lead after the first quarter and maintained that double-digit lead for the entirety of the game. Payton Pritchard led the way for the Celtics with 23 points, while Boston as a team went 20-for-40 from three (50%). For New York, Jalen Brunson (27 points) and Karl-Anthony Towns (21 points) were the only Knicks above 12 points as the team struggled with 20% from three and 40% from the field.

The Celtics are currently 33-8 on the road with a point differential of 9, while the Knicks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Celtics vs. Knicks live today

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Celtics vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Celtics (-253), Knicks (+205)

Spread: Celtics -6.5

Over/Under: 209 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 106.83, and the Knicks 103.43.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Celtics vs. Knicks game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Mikal Bridges to go Over his 13.5 points prop:

“Mikal Bridges had his strongest offensive performance of the series in Game 3. Bridges scored 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting after scoring 14 points on 6-of-18 in Game 2. In Game 1, Bridges had eight points on 3-of-13 from the field, so he is getting more efficient, and part of that is getting more confident and figuring out you’re being defended. With Game 4 being so pivotal in how this series will go, I like Bridges to be aggressive and go Over his 13.5 points prop.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Knicks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 209.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. Knicks on Monday

The Celtics are on a 5-game win streak at the Knicks

The Under is 49-40 in the Knicks’ home games and the Celtics’ road games combined this season

The Knicks have covered in 4 of their last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

The Celtics have failed to cover in 33 of their 60 matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

