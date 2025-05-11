Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game 4 Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 11

It’s Sunday, May 11, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (64-18) and Indiana Pacers (50-32) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Indiana is up 2-1 in the series, but Cleveland took Game 3 in demanding fashion, 126-104. Thanks to a massive 34-13 second quarter, the Cavaliers never looked back once they built a double-digit lead. The trio of Darius Garland (10 points, 3 assists), Evan Mobley (18 points, 13 rebounds), and Deandre Hunter (8 points, 5 rebounds) all returned for Cleveland, but it didn’t make much of a difference for Donovan Mitchell who had a series-high 43 points (9 rebounds, 5 assists).

The Cavaliers are currently 30-11 on the road with a point differential of 10, while the Pacers have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers live today

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: TNT / truTV / Max

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Sunday:



Odds: Cavaliers (-207), Pacers (+172)

Spread: Cavaliers -5

Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 117.19, and the Pacers 114.58.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Cavaliers vs. Pacers game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Tyrese Haliburton Over 17.5 Points in Game 4:

“Tyrese Haliburton is coming off a playoff-low four points on 2-of-8 shooting and a combined 0-for-1 from three-point range and the free-throw line. That performance will be unacceptable for Haliburton and Indiana, so I expect a bounce-back performance in Game 4 at home. Haliburton scored 19 and 22 points in Games 1 and 2 and scored at least 17 points in five of the previous seven postseason games. I like the upside for a 20-plus point game from Haliburton, so I like the Over 17.5 Points up to 18.5.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Pacers on Sunday

The Pacers have won eight of their last 10 home games

The over is 4-1 in the Pacers’ last five divisional matchups

The Pacers are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games as an underdog

The Pacers have won 4 of their last 5 home games against Eastern Conference teams

