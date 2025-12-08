Suns vs. Timberwolves predictions: odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for December 8

The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-8) host the Phoenix Suns (13-10) on Peacock Tuesday night at 7:30 PM ET.

Minnesota is riding a five-game winning streak with wins over the Celtics, Spurs, Clippers, and twice versus the Pelicans. The Timberwolves have scored at least 119 points in four of the past five games and Anthony Edwards scored at least 32 points three times.

Phoenix won the first meeting between these teams, 114-113. Since then, the Suns have gone 3-4 and lost by double-digits three times. This will be the third road game of a four-game road trip for the Suns and they’ve already played four road games in the past five contests. Phoenix could be without second-leading scorer Dillon Brooks tonight, and is already without leading scorer Devin Booker.

Let's dive into tonight's matchup and find a potential sweat or two!

Game Details

Date: Monday, December 8, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Site: Target Center

City: Minnesota, MN

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for the Suns at the Timberwolves

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Minnesota Timberwolves (-455), Phoenix Suns (+350)

Spread: Timberwolves -9.5

Total: 223.5

Expected Starting Lineups for the Suns and the Timberwolves

Suns

PG Collin Gillespie

SG Grayson Allen

SF Dillon Brooks (questionable)

PF Royce O’Neale

C Mark Williams

Timberwolves

PG Donte DiVincenzo

SG Anthony Edwards

SF Jaden McDaniels

PF Julius Randle

C Rudy Gobert

Injuries for the Suns and the Timberwolves

Suns

G Devin Booker (groin) is OUT for Monday’s game

G Dillon Brooks (left Achilles soreness) is questionable for Monday’s game

F Isaiah Livers (hip) is ruled OUT for Monday’s game

G Jalen Green (hamstring) is OUT for Monday’s game

Timberwolves

None

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Suns at Timberwolves on Monday.

Minnesota is 4-5 ATS as a home favorite

Minnesota is 7-12 ATS as a favorite

Minnesota is 6-5 to the Under at home

Minnesota is 5-4 to the Under as a home favorite

Phoenix is 7-4 to the Over on the road

Phoenix is 6-3 to the Over as a road underdog

Phoenix is 7-7 ATS as a underdog

Phoenix is 4-5 ATS as a road underdog

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Timberwolves to cover:

“When the Suns have been underdogs of 9 or more points this season, they have gone 1-3 ATS with a cover over the Thunder. Despite that cover, the Suns lost by 22, 27, and 19 points on Friday night as +9.5 road underdogs in Houston.

Phoenix has played four road games in the last five contests and Minnesota is 5-0 in that same span. The Timberwolves earned two of those wins against teams with winning records, which hasn’t been the case early in the season. I think this line is telling and regardless if Brooks is out, I am not sure the Suns have enough firepower to score on the Timberwolves.”

Moneyline: Timberwolves ML (low confidence)

Spread: Timberwolves (medium confidence)

Total: Under 223.5 (low confidence)

