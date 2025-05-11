Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 4 Predictions : Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 11

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Preview

It’s Sunday, May 11, and the Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14) and Denver Nuggets (50-32) are all set to square off from Ball Arena in Denver.

To the surprise of many, the Nuggets have a 2-1 series lead over the Thunder. It was another amazing fourth quarter from the Nuggets, and a dominating overtime period saw them take game three of the series.

In game three, they held Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to just 18 points.

The Thunder are currently 32-8 on the road with a point differential of 13, while the Nuggets have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Thunder vs. Nuggets live today

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Time: 3:30PM EST

Site: Ball Arena

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: ABC, ESPN2

Game odds for Thunder vs. Nuggets

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Thunder (-245), Nuggets (+199)

Spread: Thunder -6.5

Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 115.81, and the Nuggets 112.41.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Thunder vs. Nuggets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Thunder & Nuggets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 227.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder vs. Nuggets on Sunday

The Over is 4-1 in the Nuggets’ last 5 games

The Thunder have gone 26-17 on the road against the spread this season

The Nuggets have won 5 of their last 6 games at home

