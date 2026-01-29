NBA Minutes Report: Fallout from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant sidelined again

Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will review each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three, five, and ten games, and for the entire season, to see which trends stand out to you.

All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also extremely generous. Be sure to follow him to check out all of his baseball data as well.

Atlanta Hawks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Dyson Daniels 35.8 34.5 33.9 Jalen Johnson 35.5 37.2 35.7 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 32.8 34.1 32.9 Onyeka Okongwu 32.1 31.6 32.9 CJ McCollum 28.9 27.4 27.1 Luke Kennard 23.5 21.1 21.6 Corey Kispert 17.4 17.2 17.9 Vít Krejčí 5.9 9.8 15.9

The Hawks have been without Kristaps Porziņģis and Zaccharie Risacher since January 7th. Of course, the team is 6-4 in that stretch and has won its last four games. Nickeil Alexander-Walker continues to be one of the best signings of the offseason and is a top 35 player in fantasy over the last two weeks. CJ McCollom has stepped into a bigger role with those two out and has also produced top 75 value over that stretch. Corey Kispert has seemingly taken Vít Krejčí’s role as shooter off the bench, but this is a solid squad.

Boston Celtics

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Derrick White 34.6 33.5 34.7 Jaylen Brown 34.2 36.4 36 Payton Pritchard 30.7 33.2 32.2 Sam Hauser 26.3 29.1 29.5 Anfernee Simons 24.3 26.5 26.5 Neemias Queta 23.2 25.8 25.6 Luka Garza 18.7 18.4 18.9 Hugo González 17.3 16.3 15.4 Amari Williams 17.1 12 12

The big news for the Celtics is that Jayson Tatum is now talking about not returning until next season. It’s understandable, given the nature of his injury, but a big blow to a team that is having a surprisingly great season. This may remain a three-headed monster for the remainder of the year. Jaylen Brown is also having a tremendous season, and I broke it down in a video recently.

Brooklyn Nets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Noah Clowney 42.8 31.3 30.4 Nolan Traore 36.8 25.8 24 Michael Porter Jr. 33.5 32.5 32.5 Nic Claxton 30.4 30.4 28.6 Ziaire Williams 27 24.8 24.8 Egor Dëmin 27 25.4 25 Terance Mann 24.7 21.6 22.6 Cam Thomas 22 19.9 22.2 Jalen Wilson 19.7 14.4 15.9 Day’Ron Sharpe 19.6 20.7 20.4 Danny Wolf 19.3 16.7 18.7

The Nets play so many people consistently. Only Nic Claxton and Michael Porter Jr. are even inside the top 160 in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks. Noah Clowney and Egor Dëmin are both battling minor injuries, but this team is just not very interesting apart from discussing where they’ll trade Porter Jr.

Charlotte Hornets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Brandon Miller 30.1 30.3 30 Moussa Diabaté 28.4 26.1 27.2 Kon Knueppel 26 27.4 27.9 Miles Bridges 25.4 26.5 27.5 LaMelo Ball 25.1 25.2 25 Sion James 19.1 19.7 21 Ryan Kalkbrenner 18.9 19.9 19.8 Grant Williams 18.6 20.3 17.4 Josh Green 17.6 17.7 16.8 Collin Sexton 17.1 17.8 18.3

The Hornets have been really good in January. I know they are only a few games over .500 in the month, but they have the best net rating in the sport and have six road wins by 15 or more points this month, which ties the 2001-02 Lakers and the 2011-12 Heat for the most in a month in NBA history. Both of those teams won the NBA championship. I’m not saying the Hornets will do that, but this team is playing at a high level, and Brandon Miller has been electric, which I covered in a video this week.

Chicago Bulls

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Nikola Vučević 33.4 32.7 32.1 Coby White 31.7 31.1 30.8 Jalen Smith 30.6 28.5 27.8 Matas Buzelis 28.8 28.8 28.4 Josh Giddey 26.7 26.6 26.6 Isaac Okoro 25.9 23.8 26.5 Ayo Dosunmu 25.4 25.3 25.3 Kevin Huerter 19 18.7 20.5

Josh Giddey returned last week and has immediately returned to a top 60 player in fantasy basketball. We should see his production continue to tick up. Tre Jone has still been sidelined for the last three games with a hamstring injury, but with Coby White also back and producing top-60 value over the last two weeks, the Bulls don’t miss Jones as much.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Evan Mobley 34.8 35 34.1 Donovan Mitchell 33.8 34.6 34.6 Jaylon Tyson 32.2 32.6 31.1 Jarrett Allen 27.4 30.1 29.8 Nae’Qwan Tomlin 25.7 22.6 21.4 Dean Wade 24.2 25.6 24.1 Sam Merrill 23.9 23.9 21.7 De’Andre Hunter 21 17.8 21.2 Lonzo Ball 16.8 16.8 13.6

The Cavaliers were just entering a strong stretch of play, and Donovan Mitchell has been a top 10 player in the sport, which I discussed in a video. However, now they will be without Evan Mobley for 1-3 weeks with a calf strain. I covered that and the injury fallout in a video this week.

Dallas Mavericks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Naji Marshall 34.3 33.1 32.1 Max Christie 34.2 32.8 32.1 Cooper Flagg 32.3 30.8 29.7 P.J. Washington 27.1 27.1 28.1 Dwight Powell 25.8 26.4 23.5 Caleb Martin 25.3 24.2 21.6 Brandon Williams 24.6 22.4 21.3 Jaden Hardy 24.3 14.6 18.8 Klay Thompson 18.7 19.6 22.3 Daniel Gafford 18.6 18.6 21

Cooper Flagg is still managing his ankle injury, which has caused him to miss a few games in the last week, and trade rumors continue to swirl around Anthony Davis. There are also trade rumors around Naji Marshall, who has been tremendous over the last month, averaging 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, which is a top 70 player. He and Flagg are the only two players that can be relied on for consistent production; although, Max Christie has enjoyed a nice five-game stretch recently.

Denver Nuggets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Peyton Watson 38.5 35.9 35.8 Jamal Murray 37.3 34 35.8 Spencer Jones 33 33.5 30.6 Jalen Pickett 27.7 28.6 29.2 Jonas Valančiūnas 26.4 26.4 26.4 Tim Hardaway Jr. 25.8 24.3 28.7 Aaron Gordon 24.8 27.1 28.6 Bruce Brown 22.4 21.4 22.8 Zeke Nnaji 21.4 21.1 21

Denver has played surprisingly well with Nikola Jokic out, with Peyton Watson emerging as a legitimate threat. Jonas Valančiūnas has also filled in admirably as a top 100 player, and this team looks as deep and talented as the Thunder. The big question surrounds Aaron Gordon, who continues to deal with a hamstring injury, which I discussed in a video this week.

Detroit Pistons

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Cade Cunningham 34.9 36.2 33.4 Tobias Harris 27.1 29.3 27.6 Jalen Duren 26.6 28.1 27.4 Duncan Robinson 24.4 26.8 25.5 Isaiah Stewart 23.4 23.1 24.5 Ronald Holland II 23.2 20 22.2 Ausar Thompson 21.2 23.9 23.7 Daniss Jenkins 20.3 21.9 19.8 Javonte Green 17.1 14.5 19.6 Jaden Ivey 16.1 16.7 18.4

The Pistons are pretty healthy right now, so their rotation has gotten incredibly deep. That said, the production really revolved around Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren. Ausar Thompson has played well over the last two weeks, but his value really remains on the defensive end. This is still a team that feels like it needs to make a consoliation trade.

Golden State Warriors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Stephen Curry 27.8 28.7 29.2 Moses Moody 26.6 24.2 24.5 Brandin Podziemski 26.1 26.6 25.6 Will Richard 24 21.8 21.2 Al Horford 23.3 24.3 21 Draymond Green 23 23 24.6 Gui Santos 22.7 19.9 17.7 De’Anthony Melton 22 22 21.7 Buddy Hield 20.9 19.3 16.7 Quinten Post 20.3 17 16.9

We’ve now seen a week without Jimmy Butler, so we have a little better sense of how the Warriors are going to handle their rotation. Brandin Podziemski has seen a bump in minutes and usage and has been a top 65 player over the last four games. De’Anthony Melton and Moses Moody have also been fringe top 100 players, as they get a bit more usage. I think Melton could produce even more if he were given a bit more run.

Houston Rockets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Amen Thompson 39 39.6 39.7 Kevin Durant 38 39.5 38.8 Jabari Smith Jr. 35.9 36.2 36.1 Alperen Sengun 33.3 34.2 34 Tari Eason 25.7 24.8 24.8 Josh Okogie 24.9 22.7 20.8 Reed Sheppard 22.2 23.6 21.1 Dorian Finney-Smith 17.7 16.3 16.2 Steven Adams 23.6

The Rockets announced that Steven Adams is going to miss the rest of the season with his ankle injury. That’s a pretty big loss for a team that has a really narrow rotation. Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela will step into bigger roles, but this still figures to be a team that’s all about Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson, all of whom have been top 25 players over the last two weeks.

Indiana Pacers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Pascal Siakam 36.2 35.2 34 Andrew Nembhard 33.4 33.9 33 Aaron Nesmith 33.1 32 31.5 Jarace Walker 27.2 26.5 25.4 Bennedict Mathurin 26.6 26.6 26.6 Johnny Furphy 24.5 22.1 22.6 Micah Potter 20.6 15.9 16.6 T.J. McConnell 17.7 16.2 16.6

Not much has changed with the Pacers over the last few weeks. They remain in “wait for next year” mode, so there is little of value in their lineup as currently constructed. Jarace Walker has been playing better of late and should continue to get big minutes as the team focuses on development.

Los Angeles Clippers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 James Harden 33.2 33.4 35.6 John Collins 27.6 26.5 28.3 Kawhi Leonard 26.3 26.3 28.4 Ivica Zubac 25.8 25.9 28 Kobe Sanders 25.5 24.8 24.5 Jordan Miller 24.6 24.8 28.6 Kris Dunn 24.4 27.7 27.6 Brook Lopez 17.8 17.4 17.4 Nicolas Batum 17.6 16.8 17.6

Man, the Clippers have been playing really strong basketball lately, and Kawhi Leonard looks like a legit MVP candidate. Jordan Miller has also been a fringe top 100 player over the last two weeks, averaging 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.0 steals. He’s become a nice wing option for this team, and they all seem to be gelling right now.

Los Angeles Lakers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Luka Dončić 35.7 36.4 35.7 LeBron James 32.2 33.4 32.9 Jake LaRavia 30.2 27.9 29.1 Marcus Smart 29.4 29.9 29.1 Rui Hachimura 24.7 26.1 23 Deandre Ayton 21.8 20.1 24.8 Jaxson Hayes 18.6 19 18.1 Gabe Vincent 17.3 17 17.3 Jarred Vanderbilt 15 16.9 17.9

Austin Reaves has been out for way longer than many people expected, and the Lakers are 5-7 in their last 12 games. Maybe Deandre Ayton is still bothered by his eye injury, but Luka Dončić and LeBron James have been the only players in the top 170 over the last two weeks. They are just not getting any help.

Memphis Grizzlies

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jaren Jackson Jr. 32.5 32 32 Jock Landale 29 27.1 26.5 Cedric Coward 28.3 26.9 26.7 Cam Spencer 27.8 24.4 26.6 Santi Aldama 27.4 26.3 27.3 Jaylen Wells 25.6 24.6 24.6 GG Jackson 24.8 22.6 21.4 John Konchar 21.7 20.6 18 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 20.8 19.5 17.8 Vince Williams Jr. 20.2 19.7 20.5

Ja Morant returned from his calf injury last week and is now out for multiple weeks with an elbow injury. I broke down the consequences of that in a video this week.

Miami Heat

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Bam Adebayo 34 33.9 32.4 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 30.4 30.1 28.4 Pelle Larsson 29.4 28.7 28.5 Norman Powell 28.1 28.6 30.4 Andrew Wiggins 27.2 28.5 30.2 Dru Smith 23.2 22.5 17.4 Nikola Jović 20.4 19.5 16.3 Kasparas Jakučionis 19.9 17.5 17.4 Simone Fontecchio 19.5 20.5 18.3

The injury-plagued season for Tyler Herro continues. He has missed the last seven games with a rib injury, and Davion Mitchell has also missed the last four with a shoulder injury. That has led to more minutes and usage for Dru Smith, who has been a top 125 player over the four games that Mitchell has missed, and more usage for Andrew Wiggins, who continues to be up a quietly solid season.

Milwaukee Bucks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Ryan Rollins 34.3 31.5 32.4 Bobby Portis 33.1 28.7 25.7 Myles Turner 32.3 28.8 27.3 Giannis Antetokounmpo 31.8 28.8 30.3 Kyle Kuzma 31.7 29.4 25.6 AJ Green 30.4 29.4 30.8 Cole Anthony 18.3 17.2 15.6 Gary Harris 16.9 17.3 15.1 Gary Trent Jr. 13.4 13.5 16.5

Is the season over for the Bucks? Kevin Porter Jr. is sidelined with an oblique injury, and now Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for 4-6 weeks with a calf strain. I discussed the fallout from that in a video this week, and my colleague Kurt Helin wrote about all the Giannis trade possibilities as well.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Anthony Edwards 36.2 36.6 37.1 Donte DiVincenzo 30.4 31.9 33.9 Julius Randle 30.4 31.1 33.3 Jaden McDaniels 29.5 31.8 32.7 Rudy Gobert 26.6 28.5 29.4 Naz Reid 26.1 27 26 Mike Conley 19.6 17.7 18.7 Bones Hyland 17.6 13.8 15.2

The Timberwolves are pretty healthy right now, and have been for a while, so there’s not much to say here.

New Orleans Pelicans

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Trey Murphy III 37.8 36.7 36.6 Zion Williamson 33.3 29 30.1 Saddiq Bey 32.8 31.3 30.7 Herbert Jones 26.5 26.5 26.5 Yves Missi 24.3 25.9 23.4 Derik Queen 23.3 24 25.5 Jeremiah Fears 19.3 17.7 23.6 Jose Alvarado 16.6 16.6 16.6 Jordan Poole 12.3 21.8 19.2

The Pelicans have also been pretty healthy over the last couple of weeks, but Dejounte Murray is still likely a month away from returning. A fully healthy Pelicans team has meant less usage for Derik Queen, who is averaging 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists over the last two weeks. Could the trade deadline mean a departure for Yves Missi and Jose Alvarado, who returned from injury this week? That would open up bigger roles for Jeremiah Fears and Queen.

New York Knicks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Josh Hart 34.4 31.2 32 Mikal Bridges 34.2 32.1 33.4 OG Anunoby 34.2 32.8 33.9 Jalen Brunson 34.1 33.3 30.7 Miles McBride 28 25.5 30.8 Mitchell Robinson 26.8 22.3 22.1 Karl-Anthony Towns 26 25.7 28.8 Landry Shamet 20.9 20.2 18.8 Tyler Kolek 20.1 10.8 13.4

The Knicks hit a rough stretch where they lost nine of 11 games and seemed to be in a tailspin. Now, they’ve won four in a row, and the defense seems to be clicking. It may not be a coincidence that Karl-Anthony Towns has seen his minutes dip in that time. The Knicks have closed many games with him on the bench, turning to Mitchell Robinson for defensive value. The Knicks are no longer forcing offense through Towns, who is also shooting worse than he has ever in his career. It’s a situation to monitor.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 35.2 34.5 34.1 Luguentz Dort 34.9 34.2 29.8 Chet Holmgren 31.9 31.8 30.5 Aaron Wiggins 31.8 31.4 27.3 Kenrich Williams 26 25.3 19.3 Isaiah Joe 25.5 25.3 20.2 Jaylin Williams 23.2 19.3 18.5 Cason Wallace 23 23.8 23.5

Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell are both hurt, but Isaiah Hartenstein looks set to return on Thursday. That could help a team that is 3-3 in their last six games and recently lost to Indiana. They need a third option on offense right now behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, who have both been top 35 players since Williams and Mitchell got hurt.

Orlando Magic

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Paolo Banchero 38.9 36.5 36.3 Anthony Black 38.2 35.9 34.6 Desmond Bane 37.8 36.4 34.8 Wendell Carter Jr. 30.1 28.7 28.9 Jalen Suggs 27 27 27 Tyus Jones 18.8 14.2 15.9 Tristan da Silva 16.6 17.4 19.2 Noah Penda 12.7 12.9 20.8

Jalen Suggs is back, but Franz Wagner is now back on the sideline as he has experienced some soreness in his previously injured ankle and has missed the last four games. That has allowed Anthony Black to continue his breakout season and Paolo Banchero to remain the focus of the offense. There remain questions about how Banchero and Wagner fit together, but the Magic’s starting five has rarely played together this season due to injuries. Tyus Jones is also giving them nothing recently and could likely be moved at the deadline.

Philadelphia 76ers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Tyrese Maxey 33.1 37 37.4 Joel Embiid 32.8 37 34 Paul George 32.6 33.9 31.7 VJ Edgecombe 32.1 34.6 34.8 Kelly Oubre Jr. 28.3 32 31.1 Jared McCain 23.5 23.5 12.1 Quentin Grimes 22.5 22.8 23.9 Justin Edwards 20.3 17.6 10.2 Dominick Barlow 18.1 20.6 20.4

Quentin Grimes is dealing with an ankle injury, and the 76ers are continuing to monitor minutes for Joel Embiid and Paul George as the two veterans recover from knee injuries, which has led to more minutes for Jared McCain in the last week. It feels unlikely that those minutes remain when this team is healthy, but George wil continue to sit out games here and there as the season goes on, so you never know.

Phoenix Suns

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Dillon Brooks 34.8 33.7 31.9 Grayson Allen 33 31.7 29.2 Collin Gillespie 32.9 30.5 29.5 Royce O’Neale 31.1 29.1 29.6 Devin Booker 28.4 31.7 33.9 Mark Williams 25 24.5 24.9 Jordan Goodwin 22.8 21 21.4 Oso Ighodaro 20.4 21.9 21.7 Jordan Goodwin 19 21.2 22.4

The Suns got Jalen Green back last week, but he reaggravated his hamstring injury, and Devin Booker also hurt his hamstring. I covered the consequences of both of those injuries in a video this week.

Portland Trail Blazers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Toumani Camara 35.4 35.6 35 Shaedon Sharpe 33.9 33.9 33 Deni Avdija 30.7 26.8 30.8 Donovan Clingan 29.1 30.2 29.2 Jerami Grant 25.6 24.9 24.1 Sidy Cissoko 24.2 25 25.2 Jrue Holiday 23.8 22.6 21 Caleb Love 23.6 25.2 27 Robert Williams III 19.7 19.5 16.3

Kris Murray and Scoot Henderson remain sidelined for the Trail Blazers, but the rest of the team is pretty healthy. Robert Williams III is still doing some injury management with his left knee, so he is going to sit out games throughout the season, but he’s just a backup center anyway with this team healthy. We have seen Caleb Love‘s minutes and usage decrease with Jrue Holiday back, but Holiday is at the center of trade rumors, so this remains a situation to monitor. Shaedon Sharpe has been a top 60 player over the last month, averaging 21.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Sacramento Kings

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Domantas Sabonis 29.4 26.3 24.4 DeMar DeRozan 29.3 31.2 33.8 Russell Westbrook 27.5 29.6 32 Malik Monk 27.3 27.5 25.4 Dennis Schröder 26.2 23.6 22.3 Nique Clifford 25.6 24.5 20.5 Dylan Cardwell 23.8 23.5 21.9 Zach LaVine 22.5 27.4 29.9 Keon Ellis 21.8 21.8 13.3 Precious Achiuwa 20.5 20.8 25.7

The Kings are trying to shake things up at the trade deadline, but it’s unclear if any teams are willing to take on the veterans they’re trying to trade away. Domantas Sabonis returned, which is a nice boost for the team, and DeMar DeRozan is playing really well, which I covered in a video this week. Dylan Cardwell has also emerged as a high-energy rebounder and defender off the bench, and I interviewed him this week.

San Antonio Spurs

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 De’Aaron Fox 34.5 33.8 33.2 Stephon Castle 33.1 33.1 31.7 Victor Wembanyama 30.9 29.7 28.2 Keldon Johnson 28.6 27.4 26.4 Julian Champagnie 27.9 29.3 30.7 Devin Vassell 24 24 24 Harrison Barnes 23.2 23.3 24.4 Luke Kornet 19.3 21.1 21.3 Dylan Harper 17.4 20 20.6

With Devin Vassell (thigh) returning, Julian Champagnie has seen his minutes and usage tick down even before he suffered an eye injury. We’ve also seen the Spurs continue to increase Victor Wembanyama‘s playing time, and he has been the dominant force that many expected, producing as a top 5 overall player in the last two weeks.

Toronto Raptors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Brandon Ingram 35 35.2 35.7 Scottie Barnes 32.9 33.9 36.2 Immanuel Quickley 32 33.1 33.2 Sandro Mamukelashvili 30.3 29.8 26 Collin Murray-Boyles 28.3 28.3 32.4 Ja’Kobe Walter 23.8 23.8 17.4 RJ Barrett 22.3 22.3 22.3 Jamal Shead 22.3 26.1 29.3 Gradey Dick 20.2 20.6 19.6

The Raptors are coming up in all times of trade rumors, with RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley being the names mentioned the most. Quickley would be a nice get for somebody because he has had a solid season, but perhaps the fit isn’t there in Toronto. Sandro Mamukelashvili filled in for Collin Murray-Boyles admirably, but Murray-Boyles is back now and figures to take back over most of the usage and minutes.

Utah Jazz

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Keyonte George 34.4 35.9 34.5 Lauri Markkanen 31.1 31.1 32.9 Ace Bailey 30.3 31.3 29.7 Isaiah Collier 28.9 26.6 24.8 Cody Williams 27.5 26.7 26.8 Jusuf Nurkić 27 29.9 29.4 Brice Sensabaugh 24.7 23.6 26.2 Kevin Love 24.2 18.7 19 Kyle Anderson 20.6 19.8 20.2

The Jazz got Lauri Markannen back this week, but they continue to find ways to rest their players on an alternating schedule as they try not to win too many games and lose their first-round pick, which is top-8 protected. It’s incredibly frustrating, and I covered all of that in a video this week.

Washington Wizards

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Alex Sarr 36.6 33.8 29 Tre Johnson 34.2 32.8 30.5 Bub Carrington 32.8 34.9 34.7 Kyshawn George 32 32.3 29.7 Bilal Coulibaly 27.6 27.6 24.7 Khris Middleton 27.4 27.4 25.2 Justin Champagnie 22.8 24.1 24.2 Jamir Watkins 19.7 19.8 20.9 Will Riley 18.4 17.9 19.8

Bilal Coulibaly returned this week, but it remains to be seen how long he can stay healthy. That will cut into Tre Johnson‘s minutes as usage, though, so it’s something to be mindful of. Bub Carrington continues to play pretty well and has been a top 100 player over the last month, averaging 11.6 points, 5.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game.