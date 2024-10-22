 Skip navigation
All Scores
Joel Embiid, Paul George out for Philadelphia season opener Wednesday

  
October 22, 2024

This is not a good omen to start the season in Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid and Paul George have both been ruled out for the 76ers season opener against the Bucks on Wednesday.

Embiid will be out for the first week of the season as he continues to deal with a sore left knee, something that has plagued him (and he has played through) since meniscus surgery on that knee last February. Embiid was slowed by it during the playoffs — but still averaged 33 and 10 — as well as during the Paris Olympics, when his role was limited. Embiid did not play at all this preseason, which means he may need a practice or two, and some 5-on-5 scrimmages, before he is ready to return to the court.

Embiid will not only be out Wednesday, but also Friday’s game in Toronto and Sunday’s in Indiana.

George has a bone bruise in his left knee after hyperextending it during a Philadelphia preseason game. While there was no structural damage from the incident, the 76ers wanted to make sure he was healthy before putting him back on the court. He will be re-evaluated later this week, his status for Philadelphia’s games this weekend is unclear.

While neither is out long-term, Philadelphia’s stars have missed out on the chance to build on-court chemistry during the preseason, something they will have to work out now during the regular season. While it’s a long grind of an NBA season and there is plenty of time to build that chemistry, it could mean a slower start to the season with a lot on the shoulders of Tyrese Maxey.

Mentions
Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid Paul George.png Paul George Tyrese Maxey.png Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers