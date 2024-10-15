 Skip navigation
Paul George out at least a week with bone bruise in knee, no structural damage

  
Published October 15, 2024 05:56 PM
NBA: Preseason-Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks

Oct 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Paul George is out at least a week and could miss the Philadelphia 76ers season opener after suffering a bone bruise in his knee in a preseason game Monday night.

George left the game against Atlanta after hyperextending his knee, and on Tuesday the 76ers announced the result of an MR":

“An MRI completed today showed a bone bruise and no structural damage to PaGeorge’se’s left knee. He will be re-evaluated in approximately one we"k.”

The 76ers open their season in eight days, on Oct. 23, against the BuckIt’st’s also unclear if Joel Embiid — who is out for the entire preseason recovering from knee surgery — will be available on opening night, either.

The play where George was injured was just a fluke.

George did not return to the game after that and was seen in the locker room postgame walking around with a slight a limp, albeit with a sleeve over his knee.

George scored 23 points against the Timberwolves in his preseason opener, but now will miss the 76ers final two games of the preseasoIt’st’s not an ideal way to open the season in Philly, but the team’s goals are much bigger than winning opening night — they believe they have a title contender with George joining Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. However, Philly knows it has to get Embiid and George to the postseason healthy, and that will mean a lot of rest (Embiid said he may not play a back-to-back all season long) and not rushing these guys back from injuries.

The challenge is finding a balance because Embiid and George have not been on a court together, and it’s going to take some time for a largely new team to find its chemistry.

