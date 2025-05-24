Jeff Gordon: Kyle Larson is ‘going to be’ at Charlotte for Coke 600 well ahead of start

CONCORD, N.C. — Jeff Gordon leaves no doubt. Kyle Larson will be at Charlotte Motor Speedway to start Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

Gordon, the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, said Saturday that Larson “is going to be here for driver introductions at 5:25 (p.m. ET). That’s the call.”

That would put Larson — attempting to become the second driver in 20 years to compete in both the Indy 500 and Coke 600 on the same day — at Charlotte an hour ahead of the 6:27 p.m. ET start for one of NASCAR’s premier races.

This is the second consecutive year Larson has attempted to run both races in the same day — and possibly the last for the near future.

Last year, a four-hour rain delay at Indianapolis created questions about if Larson would leave for the Coca-Cola 600. He stayed at Indianapolis and finished 18th. Larson arrived in Charlotte after the halfway mark of that race. Rain stopped the event before he could get into his car and take over for Justin Allgaier.

“Last year, as the rain started coming (in Indianapolis) and the delays started coming, it started being a factor of ‘OK, how do you take this opportunity from Kyle Larson and the team,’” Gordon said. “Everybody’s worked so hard for their one and only shot at racing in the Indy 500, especially now that the track was starting to dry and it’s starting to clear up.

“We kind of took that into account at that point. ‘Yes, he’s going to miss the start of the 600, but we still had the plan to get him here (to Charlotte), get him in the car and finish the race.’ That’s what bit us really. … That’s not the case this year.”

#NASCAR … Jeff Gordon says Kyle Larson “is going to be here (at Charlotte) for driver introductions” Sunday when I asked him how they would decide if to pull Larson from the Indy 500 if that event went long for some reason. More from Gordon on this issue … pic.twitter.com/WiSSCKVk1i — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) May 24, 2025

Larson can’t afford to miss the start of the Coca-Cola 600. NASCAR, after debate, granted Larson a playoff waiver last year, but series official instituted a new rule this season.

Section 12.4.2.1.A of the Cup Rule Book states that “unless otherwise authorized by NASCAR, driver(s) and Team Owner(s) must start and attempt to complete all Championship Races to be eligible for The Playoffs.

A new part of that section reads: “If a driver does not start and attempt to complete a Race and wishes to remain eligible for the Playoffs, that driver must request a Playoff waiver via the Playoff Waiver Request. If a Playoff waiver is granted for anything other than a medical reason or age restriction, the driver will forfeit all current and future Playoff Points earned prior to the start of the Playoffs. NASCAR’s decision to grant or decline a Playoff waiver request and subsequent loss of Playoff Points is final and non-appealable.”

It would be devastating for Larson to accept a playoff waiver for missing the start of the Coca-Cola 600 because he was competing in the Indy 500. Larson, who is the Cup points leader, has a series-high 23 playoff points. He has at least 10 more playoff points than any other driver except Christopher Bell.

Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. ET The Weather Underground forecast for Indianapolis calls for a 32% chance of rain at 3 p.m ET and a 36% chance of rain at 4 p.m. ET — about when the race should be ending.

Chase Briscoe wins pole for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Kyle Larson will start second in his attempt to run both the Indy 500 and Coke 600 Sunday.

Should Larson win the Indianapolis 500, he would go through an abbreviated victory celebration before leaving for Charlotte. Larson starts 19th in the Indianapolis 500. He will start second in the Coca-Cola 600.

While Larson hopes to run both races in the same day again in the future, Hendrick Motorsports might not be as involved.

“I’d be just fine if Kyle Larson wants to win the Indy 500 and I’m probably speaking on behalf of Rick Hendrick,” Gordon said. “That would be awesome so we could say we did it and it’s been amazing and Kyle if you want to do the Indy 500 in the future, be our guest.

“It’s a lot. It takes a huge commitment. We’re proud to be a part of it. It’s been great for (sponsor hendrickcars.com). I think ultimately it was between Hendrick Cars and Rick Hendrick that made the decision to want to do it again. Certainly it doesn’t hurt we’re also doing a (Prime) documentary and the documentary was not complete, but I feel like from our perspective it’s going to be complete this time.”

