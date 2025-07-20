 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Palm Beach Post
U.S. Junior storylines: Charlie Woods among several PGA Tour sons; Lefty takeover at the top
split_1920_mcilroy_scheffler_25british.jpg
153rd Open: The man beloved at home and the one who has conquered the world
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
What drivers said at Dover after Denny Hamlin’s fourth NASCAR Cup win of the year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflercareermajors_250720.jpg
How many majors will Scheffler win in his career?
nbc_cyc_btpseg3_250720.jpg
Simmons, Americans excelling during Tour de France
nbc_nas_whatdriversaidv2_250720.jpg
Cup drivers recap Dover race won by Hamlin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Palm Beach Post
U.S. Junior storylines: Charlie Woods among several PGA Tour sons; Lefty takeover at the top
split_1920_mcilroy_scheffler_25british.jpg
153rd Open: The man beloved at home and the one who has conquered the world
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
What drivers said at Dover after Denny Hamlin’s fourth NASCAR Cup win of the year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflercareermajors_250720.jpg
How many majors will Scheffler win in his career?
nbc_cyc_btpseg3_250720.jpg
Simmons, Americans excelling during Tour de France
nbc_nas_whatdriversaidv2_250720.jpg
Cup drivers recap Dover race won by Hamlin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover

July 20, 2025 07:24 PM
Watch highlights from the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_whatdriversaidv2_250720.jpg
04:16
Cup drivers recap Dover race won by Hamlin
nbc_nas_xfinitydover_250719.jpg
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Dover on The CW
nbc_nas_cupsonoma_250713.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma
nbc_nas_xfinitysonoma_250712.jpg
09:55
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Sonoma on The CW
nbc_nas_chicagostreet_250706.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago
nbc_nascar_chicago_250705.jpg
09:28
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Chicago on The CW
nbc_nas_junerank_250630.jpg
02:18
NASCAR June ranking: Elliott and Hamlin finish big
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250629.jpg
02:06
Cup drivers recap Atlanta race won by Elliott
nbc_nas_cupatlanta_250628.jpg
14:42
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_trucklimerock_250628.jpg
14:23
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Lime Rock
nbc_nas_nxsatlanta_250627.jpg
09:35
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Atlanta on The CW
nbc_nas_whatdrivesaid_250622.jpg
04:01
Cup drivers recap Pocono race won by Briscoe
nbc_nas_poconohl_250622.jpg
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono
nbc_nas_poconoraceway_v2_250621.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Pocono on The CW
nbc_nas_poconoqualifier_v2_250621.jpg
08:07
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Pocono

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_schefflercareermajors_250720.jpg
06:50
How many majors will Scheffler win in his career?
nbc_cyc_btpseg3_250720.jpg
04:48
Simmons, Americans excelling during Tour de France
rory_site.jpg
05:07
Rory: Got all I wanted this week except claret jug
rahm_site.jpg
03:19
Pros: Scheffler ‘doing what everybody wants to do’
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250720.jpg
01:30
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 4
newthumba.jpg
04:33
Wilson, Ogwumike discuss WNBA CBA negotiations
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250720.jpg
07:45
Scheffler joins Live From: The keys to major No. 4
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250720.jpg
06:07
Wagner outdoes the Open champion from 8th bunker
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250720.jpg
20:34
Scottie: Open win special, but Tiger comps ‘silly’
nbc_rtf_full_alabamaseason_250720.jpg
05:19
Where does Alabama stand in a post Saban world?
nbc_golf_theopenrd4late_250720.jpg
19:57
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Final Round
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250720.jpg
05:54
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble
nbc_golf_scottiewinningmoment_250720.jpg
04:23
Scheffler seals The Open, fourth major victory
nbc_cyc_tdfst15_250720.jpg
33:04
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 15
nbc_cyc_tdfwinnerintv_250720.jpg
01:49
Wellens describes ‘very special’ Stage 15 win
nbc_golf_dechambeau18_250720.jpg
41
Bryson birdies 18, caps Open with low-tying 64
nbc_cyc_tdfst15finish_250720.jpg
06:05
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 15 finish
nbc_golf_dechambeauintv_250720.jpg
01:20
DeChambeau: Open turnaround inspired by my family
nbc_golf_theopenearlyfinalrdhl_250720.jpg
08:23
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Final Round
oly_wpm_worlds_usasrb_250720.jpg
10:01
HLs: U.S. men’s water polo falls to Serbia
nbc_golf_theopenloweryintvv2_250720.jpg
04:04
Lowry reflects on emotional 2025 Open Championship
nbc_golf_lowerybirdie6_250720.jpg
01:10
Lowry delivers on epic 183-yard birdie on No. 4
Pease_raw.jpg
03:53
Pease narrowly edges out Rose for US Classic win
nbc_golf_barracudachampionshipv2_250719.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
nbc_moto_washougal_driverssaid_250719.jpg
12:12
What riders said after Washougal Motocross
jo_shimoda.jpg
05:35
Shimoda denies Deegan of Washougal three-peat
sexton_washougal.jpg
12:43
Sexton hands Jett first overall loss of MX season
nbc_moto_washougal_marchbanksintv_250719.jpg
01:29
Marchbanks earns first-career MX podium in Round 8
nbc_moto_washougal_deeganintv_250719.jpg
41
Deegan secures ‘good points day’ at Washougal
nbc_moto_washougal_schimodaintv_250719.jpg
57
Shimoda: Washougal win ‘means a lot’ for team