How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Charlotte: Start time, TV info and weather

Entering with a head of 1.5-mile steam and hopefully a better weather outlook, Kyle Larson will be seeking redemption in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 2021 Cup Series champion missed last year’s race after arriving late because the 108th Indianapolis 500 was delayed by four hours, negating Larson’s hope of becoming the fifth driver to race in the Indy 500 and Coke 600 on the same day.

The Hendrick Motorsports star will try again this season, driving the No. 17 Dallara-Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren before heading to Charlotte to pilot his No. 5 Chevrolet in the Cup Series.

Larson has personal bests for victories (three), top fives (eight) and laps led (817) through the first 12 races of a season. With his May 4 victory at Kansas Speedway, Larson surpassed 10,000 laps led in his Cup career and has led 24.5 percent of laps in the 2025 season. The win on the 1.5-mile oval was his 32nd in Cup.

Hendrick drivers have led 1,387 laps (41.6 percent) this season, the team’s most since 2010.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 6:16 p.m. by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who will be joined by representatives from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps and Navy. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 6:27 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage will open at 3 p.m. ... Driver introductions are at 5:25 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Chaplain LTC Will H. Horton, Deputy Command Chaplain, Military District of Washington, at 6:01 p.m. ... “Amazing Grace” will be performed at 6:02 p.m. by the Charlotte Fire Department Pipe Band. ... “Taps” will be performed at 6:04 p.m. by MSgt Kristopher Westrich, assistant principal trumpet, the United States Air Force Band. ... The national anthem will be performed at 6:05 p.m. by Vocalist MU1 Danlie Cuenca of The United States Navy Band.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (600 miles) on the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 100. Stage 2 ends at Lap 200. Stage 3 ends at Lap 300.

TV/RADIO: Prime will broadcast the race starting at 5 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain shower, a high of 78 degrees and winds light and variable. It’s expected to be 77 degrees with a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell led 90 laps to win the May 26, 2024 race that was shortened by rain after 374 miles.