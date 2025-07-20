 Skip navigation
Ty Dillon will race Ty Gibbs for $1 million at Indy in NASCAR In-Season Challenge final

  
Published July 20, 2025 07:35 PM

Ty Dillon, the lowest seed in the 32-driver field, will race for $1 million in next weekend’s finals of the inaugural In-Season Challenge.

Dillon finished 20th Sunday at Dover, beating John Hunter Nemechek by one spot.

Dillon will race Ty Gibbs for the $1 million prize next weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Gibbs finished fifth Sunday at Dover. He beat Tyler Reddick, who placed 12th.

“It feels good,” Dillon said of reaching the finals. “You know, I have been the underdog for a long time now, just battling my way to try to get opportunity. Eventually you get comfortable in fighting from behind and people underestimating you.

“It’s hard to say that we lucked into it this far in, and I am proud of the way we have run. We haven’t been a dominating car, but we have been a pain to everyone around us. That is all we can do — put pressure on them and execute at the right time and that is what we have done.”

Dillon reached the finals by eliminating No. 1 seed Denny Hamlin (Atlanta), No. 17 seed Brad Keselowski (Chicago Street Race), No. 8 seed Alex Bowman (Sonoma) and No. 12 seed Nemechek.

Gibbs reached the finals by eliminating No. 27 seed Justin Haley (Atlanta), No. 22 seed AJ Allmendinger (Chicago Street Race), No. 14 seed Zane Smith (Sonoma) and No. 23 seed Reddick.