U.S. Junior storylines: Charlie Woods among several PGA Tour sons; Lefty takeover at the top
153rd Open: The man beloved at home and the one who has conquered the world
What drivers said at Dover after Denny Hamlin's fourth NASCAR Cup win of the year

Rory: Got all I wanted this week except claret jug
Pros: Scheffler 'doing what everybody wants to do'
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 4

U.S. Junior storylines: Charlie Woods among several PGA Tour sons; Lefty takeover at the top
153rd Open: The man beloved at home and the one who has conquered the world
What drivers said at Dover after Denny Hamlin’s fourth NASCAR Cup win of the year

Rory: Got all I wanted this week except claret jug
Pros: Scheffler ‘doing what everybody wants to do’
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 4

Dover NASCAR Cup results; Chase Elliott takes points lead

  
Published July 20, 2025 07:56 PM

Denny Hamlin scored his series-best fourth win of the Cup season Sunday at Dover in double overtime, while Chase Elliott took the points lead.

Joe Gibbs Racing went first and second with Chase Briscoe placing second.

MORE: Dover results

MORE: Driver points after Dover

Alex Bowman finished third and Kyle Larson placed fourth for Hendrick Motorsports. Ty Gibbs completed the top five.

Chase Elliott was sixth. Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing drivers took the top six spots. Bubba Wallace was seventh.

Elliott took the points lead from Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron, who was collected in a crash in the first overtime and finished 31st.

Elliott entered Dover 14 points behind Byron but left Dover with a 16-point lead on Byron. Larson is third in standings, 38 points out of the lead. Hamlin is fourth in the standings, 39 points out of the lead.

Wallace remains on the playoff cutline. He has a 16-point lead on Ryan Preece, gaining 13 points on Preece on Sunday. Preece finished 19th.

Ty Dillon will race Ty Gibbs for $1 million at Indy in NASCAR In-Season Challenge final
Ty Dillon, the lowest seed in the 32-driver field, continued his Cinderella run Sunday at Dover.

Ty Dillon finished 20th to advance to the finals of the In-Season Challenge next weekend at Indianapolis. Dillon will race against Ty Gibbs for $1 million at Indy after Gibbs eliminated Tyler Reddick.