Chase Briscoe wins pole for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. — Chase Briscoe added to his pole collection at NASCAR’s major events Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Briscoe, who started on the pole for this year’s Daytona 500, won the pole for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

Briscoe won the pole with a lap of 182.852 mph.

Points leader Kyle Larson, who is attempting to be the second driver in the last 20 years to compete in the both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 will start second. Larson qualified at 182.729 mph.

William Byron qualified third at 182.642 mph. Chris Buescher will start fourth after a lap of 182.063 mph. AJ Allmendinger will start fifth after a lap of 181.916 mph.

Christopher Bell, who won last year’s 600 and is coming off his victory in the All-Star Race, qualified 10th at 181.117 mph.

Jimmie Johnson, making his 700th career Cup start, qualified 17th at 180.445 mph. Johnson stated Saturday that this will not be his final Cup start.