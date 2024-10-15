 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_big10rematch_241012.jpg
What we’ve learned at the midpoint of the 2024 college football season
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Practice
Christopher Bell holds No. 1 spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings heading to Las Vegas
MLB: ALCS-Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees
Guardians vs. Yankees ALCS Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_bte_ravenspricev2_241014.jpg
Is BAL the best team in the NFL through Week 6
nbc_bte_tjwattv2_241014.jpg
Watt may be caught in NFL DPOY odds
nbc_bte_opoymarketv2_241014.jpg
Jackson an intriguing longshot in OPOY market

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Paul George leaves 76ers preseason game with hyperextended left knee

  
Published October 15, 2024 08:44 AM

Philadelphia already will be without Joel Embiid for the remainder of the preseason. Now add this concern to the pile.

Paul George left Monday night’s preseason game in Atlanta with what the team described as a hyperextended knee, he did not return.

No details were released after the game, with more tests and details on what happened likely to come on Tuesday. The question now is if any ligaments were involved and strained, or was he just taken out of the game as a precaution? Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes reports that a generic hyperextended knee has players out an average of 6-7 days, which would have George back right at the start of the season.

In Philly, where the ultimate goal is to get George and Embiid to the postseason healthy, the safe bet is that we will see neither of them for the rest of the preseason. At least.

If fully healthy, Philadephia is a legitimate threat to knock off Boston in the East playoffs, the challenge is to get Embiid and George (and Tyrese Maxey, although he is young and without the injury history) to the postseason healthy. Having Embiid out the entire preseason and now this has the 76ers a step back in terms of building team chemistry, but the NBA season is a six-month marathon and there is plenty of time to get there. Just expect Philly to be cautious along the way with resting its stars.

Mentions
Paul George.png Paul George Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers