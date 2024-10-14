Philadephia rules out Joel Embiid for the remainder of the preseason

So much for having a training camp and preseason games to help Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George start to work out their chemistry.

Joel Embiid is out for the remainder of the preseason, the 76ers announced Sunday. From the official release:

“As part of his left knee management, Joel Embiid was assessed by doctors on Thursday. Embiid is progressing well and will continue to take part in an individual treatment plan designed to best support his health and wellness for the 2024-25 season. He will not play in this week’s preseason games. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

It’s unclear if Embiid will be back before the 76ers open their season on Oct. 23 against Milwaukee, nine days away, but he reportedly has yet to play any 5-on5 in practice yet. Embiid had said he lost 25-30 pounds this season in an effort to improve his conditioning and stave off future injuries.

Embiid played in just 39 games last season primarily due to a left lateral meniscus injury. He was back in time for the 76ers epic first-round playoff series against the Knicks, and put up impressive numbers despite clearly being slowed by the injury. Embiid also played for Team USA during the Paris Olympics but was clearly still slowed by the knee issue.

The 76ers need to play the long game here, they are a threat to the Boston Celtics at the top of the East but only if they can get Embiid and George — two guys with concerning injury histories — to the playoffs healthy and ready to roll. That said, all the delays keeping Embiid off the court also delay the development of this core, something else they ultimately need to advance past the second round and make the NBA Finals.