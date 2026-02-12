Cooper Flagg, Alex Sarr out; Ace Bailey, Bub Carrington in for All-Star Friday Rising Stars game

Injuries are forcing last-minute lineup changes for the 2026 Castrol NBA Rising Stars game, which helps tip off NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Dallas’ Cooper Flagg (left mid-foot sprain) and Washington’s Alex Sarr (hamstring) are now out of the competition, their teams report.

Utah forward Ace Bailey and Washington guard Bub Carrington have been named injury replacements, the league announced.

With all due respect to Bailey and Carrington, this is a letdown for fans. Flagg has lived up to the hype of being the No. 1 draft pick last June, he is already an NBA star. With that, Carmelo Anthony made him the top pick in the player draft for the Rising Stars Game (more on the format below). Sarr has been more under the radar, but the No. 2 pick a season ago has played well for the Wizards, averaging an efficient 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season.

Bailey has found his footing with the Jazz of late, and in his last 15 games, he is averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 46.6% from the field. Carrington is averaging 10.2 points per game and leads Washington with 110 three-pointers made this season while shooting 39.3% from 3-point range.

How to watch the 2026 Castrol NBA Rising Stars

When: Friday, Feb. 13

Friday, Feb. 13 Where: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California Time: 9 p.m. ET; championship at 10:35 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET; championship at 10:35 p.m. ET TV/Streaming: Peacock

NBA Rising Stars format

The top 10 rookies and top 10 sophomores — as voted on by league assistant coaches — earned spots in the game.

Hall of Fame players and analysts on NBC’s Showtime show — Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady — each drafted a team of seven players. The fourth team, coached by current NBC Sports analyst Austin Rivers, is composed of G League Rising Stars.

The teams will play in a straight four-team tournament format. Team Melo will face Team Austin at 9 p.m. ET, followed by Team Vince vs. Team T-Mac at 9:55 p.m. ET. The winners will meet in the championship.

In each semifinal game, the winner is the first team to reach or surpass 40 points. The championship game will be won by the first team to reach or surpass 25 points.

Rosters, players in NBA Rising Stars

Team Melo

Cooper Flagg (Dallas Mavericks)*

* Out with left midfoot sprain

(Dallas Mavericks)* Reed Sheppard (Houston Rockets)

(Houston Rockets) Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)

(San Antonio Spurs) Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs)

(San Antonio Spurs) Jeremiah Fears (New Orleans Pelicans)

(New Orleans Pelicans) Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers)

(Portland Trail Blazers) Collin Murray-Boyles (Toronto Raptors)

(Toronto Raptors) Ace Bailey (Utah Jazz)*

* Replaces Cooper Flagg

Team T-Mac

Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets)

(Charlotte Hornets) Kel’el Ware (Miami Heat)

(Miami Heat) Tre Johnson (Washington Wizards)

(Washington Wizards) Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards)

* Out with hamstring strain

(Washington Wizards) * Ajay Mitchell (Oklahoma City Thunder, out with an injury)

(Oklahoma City Thunder, out with an injury) Jaylon Tyson (Cleveland Cavaliers)

(Cleveland Cavaliers) Cam Spencer (Memphis Grizzlies)

(Memphis Grizzlies) Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks)*

* Replaces Ajay Mitchell

(Atlanta Hawks)* Bub Carrington (Washington Wizards)*

* Replaces Alex Sarr

Team Vince

VJ Edgecombe (Philadelphia 76ers)

(Philadelphia 76ers) Derik Queen (New Orleans Pelicans)

(New Orleans Pelicans) Kyshawn George (Washington Wizards)

(Washington Wizards) Matas Buzelis (Chicago Bulls)

(Chicago Bulls) Egor Dёmin (Brooklyn Nets)

(Brooklyn Nets) Cedric Coward (Memphis Grizzlies)

(Memphis Grizzlies) Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies)

Team Austin

(G League Rising Stars)



Sean East II (Salt Lake City Stars)

(Salt Lake City Stars) Ron Harper Jr. (Maine Celtics)

(Maine Celtics) David Jones Garcia (Austin Spurs) [injured, will not play*]

(Austin Spurs) Yanic Konan Niederhäuser (San Diego Clippers)

(San Diego Clippers) Alijah Martin (Raptors 905)

(Raptors 905) Tristen Newton (Rio Grande Valley Vipers)

(Rio Grande Valley Vipers) Yang Hansen (Rip City Remix)

(Rip City Remix) Mac McClung (Chicago Bulls)

