Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 3 Predictions: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 24

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

On Saturday, May 24, the Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14) and Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33) square off at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Thunder won the first two games and are 2-0 in the series. Despite 32 points from Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves lost 118-103.

After being named MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reminded everyone exactly why he was deserving of the honors. He dropped 38 points and added eight assists.

The Thunder are currently 32-8 on the road with a point differential of 13, while the Timberwolves have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

Game details & how to watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves live today

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Target Center

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Thunder vs. Timberwolves

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Thunder (-144), Timberwolves (+121)

Spread: Thunder -2.5

Over/Under: 218 points

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 109.74, and the Timberwolves 108.43.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Thunder vs. Timberwolves game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Thunder & Timberwolves game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 218.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder vs. Timberwolves on Saturday

The Timberwolves have won 4 of their last 5 home games against Western Conference Northwest Division teams

The Over is 11-7 in the Timberwolves’ matchups against Western Conference Northwest Division teams this season

The Timberwolves have covered in 4 of their last 5 home games

The Timberwolves have won 4 of their last 5 home games against Western Conference teams

