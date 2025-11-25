2025-26 NBA MVP ladder, race: Odds, power rankings, frontrunners including Jokic, Cunningham, Maxey

For the second straight week, Nikola Jokic is the odds leader for MVP, but I’m headed in a different direction. Victor Wembanyama and Alperen Sengun saw the biggest shift in odds, while Tyrese Maxey and Cade Cunningham continue to play at elite levels, keeping their names in the hat.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (+190) Points Per Game: 32.2 (3rd)

Assists Per Game: 6.6 (16th)

Rebounds Per Game: 4.9 RPG (94th)

In 11 out of 18 games, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played 30 or fewer minutes, including six of the past seven games. Despite the lower minute output, SGA has a 32.7% usage rate, which ranks the fifth-highest. A great examine if how dominant SGA has been, he scored 31 points in 30 minutes on 9-of-14 field goals, three-of-three from deep, and 10-of-12 free-throws. Not many players can be that efficient and it’s one of the many reasons why SGA is regarded as the best bucket-getter on the planet — and his team is an NBA-best 17-1.

2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (+130) Points Per Game: 29.6 (6th)

Rebounds Per Game: 12.8 (2nd)

Assists Per Game: 11.1 (1st)

In November, Nikola Jokic has six triple doubles over 12 games and 11 consecutive performances of 26 or more points until last night! Denver is 13-4 after going 3-2 over the past five games, but still good enough for the second-best record in the West behind the Thunder and third overall (OKC, DET).

Jokic has been the odds on leader for MVP two weeks now, but I still sit him at No. 2. The team success for Oklahoma City (17-1 record) has been more impressive with a target on their backs, but if Jokic finds a way to elevate his game — I may come around to The Joker being No. 1.

3. Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers (+400) Points Per Game: 34.5 (1st)

Assists Per Game: 8.9 (4th)

Rebounds Per Game: 8.8 (18th)

Luka Doncic did not see his odds shift a single cent over the past week. It wasn’t his scoring though, because Doncic has been on fire. In the past four games, Doncic has scored 24, 41, 37, and 33 points with three double-doubles. Doncic has had a turnover and efficiency problem.

In those four games, Doncic has 20 total turnovers and shot 50% from the floor once in that span. He’s attempted 41 triples as well, nailing 13 of them (31.7%). With LeBron James back in the mix, the cohesion of the Lakers offense will look a little different, so Doncic’s odds may not change much in the next month, if anything, drop back to +500 or +600.

4. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons (+5000) Points Per Game: 27.1 (14th)

Rebounds Per Game: 6.0 (T-55th)

Assists Per Game: 9.6 (2nd)

Detroit has now won 13 straight games and owns the best record in the East and second-best in the NBA! Cade Cunningham has been the driving force for the Pistons as he’s played in 10 of those 13 games.

Cunningham scored at least 30 points in five of those 10 and double-doubled in eight with one triple double. He’s on a tear and with Boston, Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, and Milwaukee in the next five games — Detroit will be tested with some of the best competition in the Eastern Conference outside of Cleveland or New York.

5. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (+4000) Points Per Game: 33.0 (2nd)

Rebounds Per Game: 4.6 (T-106th)

Assists Per Game: 7.8 (6th)

Tyrese Maxey continued his reign of terror on opposing defenses by dropping 54 points on the Bucks in a 123-114 OT win. Maxey put up 30 field goal attempts, making 18 of them (60%), to go along with 12 made free-throws and 6-of-15 from three (40%).

Maxey is a walking bucket and is currently averaging 32.0 points per game in 11 November games. Maxey scored at least 30 points in six of those contests, but the 76ers are 5-6 in that span. Despite Philadelphia’s losses stacking up, Maxey’s MVP odds continue to shorten.

Stock Up

Nikola Jokic has now held strong as the MVP favorite in terms of odds for two weeks, but I still prefer SGA. However, Jokic ranks top six in points, rebounds, and assists so far on 62/41/85 shooting splits. Jokic has put together 44 and 55-point efforts over the last six games and 11 consecutive performances of 26 or more points.

Stock Down

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (+10000) Points Per Game: 26.2 (14th)

Rebounds Per Game: 12.9 (2nd)

Blocks Per Game: 3.6 (1st)

Alperen Sengun went from +8000 to +20000 over the past week, but that wasn’t the biggest drop in stock — that was Victor Wembanyama. Amid his injury news, Wemby went from +750, meaning $10 wins $75, to +10000, $10 wins $1,000!

With concerns of Wembanyama hitting the league minimum of 65 games played to win an award. He’s only missed four games so far, but Wembanyama could miss multiple weeks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (+1600) Points Per Game: 31.2 (4th)

Rebounds Per Game: 10.8 (8th)

Assists Per Game: 6.8 (14th)

Giannis Antetokounmpo shifted from +900 to +1600 as he missed the past three games after suffering a low-grade left groin strain. He was expected to miss 1-2 weeks and already missed one. Through 13 games, Antetokounmpo is averaging the most points (31.2), assists (6.8), and highest field goal percentage (62.9%) of his career this season. If he misses another week, there won’t be many more he can miss in order to win MVP.

