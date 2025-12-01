Bulls vs. Magic predictions: odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for December 1

The Chicago Bulls (9-10) and Orlando Magic (12-8) link up for the first of two in a double-header on Peacock!

Chicago has lost three straight games and four of the last five. In addition, this will be the third game in four days for the Bulls who have now fallen below .500. This will be the second meeting of the season between these teams and their second in Orlando. Chicago won the first game, 110-98, outscoring the Magic 27-18 in the fourth quarter.

Orlando looks to even the season series with Chicago and it comes at a good time. Paolo Banchero (groin) remains sidelined, but having not played since last week and only twice in the last seven days, the Magic are still healthier and more rested than the Bulls. With two straight wins and a 5-1 record in the past six outings, the Magic are in a good spot at home.

Let’s dive into tonight’s matchup and find a potential sweat or two! We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff. Odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Bulls vs. Magic live

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Site: Kia Center

City: Orlando, FL

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for the Bulls at the Magic

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Orlando Magic (-345), Chicago Bulls (+275)

Spread: Magic -8.5

Total: 239.5

Expected Starting Lineups for the Magic and the Bulls

Magic

PG Jalen Suggs

SG Desmond Bane

SF Franz Wagner

PF Tristan da Silva

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Bulls

PG Josh Giddy

SG Coby White

SF Ayo Dosunmu

PF Matas Buzelis

C Nikola Vucevic

Injuries for theMagic and the Bulls

Magic

F Paolo Banchero (groin) has been ruled out of tonight’s game

F Mo Wagner (knee) has been ruled out of tonight’s game

Bulls

F Isaac Okoro (back) has been ruled out of tonight’s game

F Julian Phillips (illness) is questionable for tonight’s game

F Jalen Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out of tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Bulls at Magic on Monday

Orlando is 11-9 ATS this season

Chicago is 9-10 ATS this season

The OVER has cached 12 times in Orlando’s 20 games this season (12-8)

The OVER has cashed 10 times in Chicago’s 19 games this season (10-9)

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Magic to cover:

“Orlando is in a much better spot than Chicago. The Magic have played two games since Monday and had Saturday and Sunday off to relax and watch some college football and NFL. How nice? For Chicago, well this will be the third game in four days, but at least they had Sunday off. This is a Magic or pass spot at home. Orlando has won the past two and five of the last six, while Chicago is 0-3 in the previous three and 1-4 over the last five.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Magic & Bulls game

Moneyline: Magic ML (high confidence)

Spread: Magic (low confidence)

Total: Under (low confidence)

