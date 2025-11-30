2025-26 NBA MVP ladder, race: Odds, power rankings, frontrunners including SGA, Doncic, Jokic, Cunningham

The NBA MVP race is sorting out to a be a three-player race as we enter the seventh week of the season. However, Cade Cunningham‘s name continues to pop up in MVP conversations as the Pistons have stayed hot. Giannis Antetokoumpo back from injury, while Victor Wembanyama is out, and Tyrese Maxey is still balling — here is my MVP list.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (+170) Points Per Game: 32.9 (2nd)

Assists Per Game: 6.7 (15th)

Rebounds Per Game: 4.9 RPG (89th)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league in plus-minus (+238) for November and points (452) off the third-most field goals made (143) and ninth-most attempts (256). The Thunder have won 11 straight games and has an NBA-best 19-1 record, which is why SGA is my No. 1.

SGA scored 37, 40, and 37 points over the past three games and 31 or more in the previous five. Despite not playing a majority of fourth quarters this season and recorded 30 or fewer minutes in 11 of 20 games — I think SGA is the rightful favorite with his career-high 54.5 field goal percentage and 42.3 three-point percentage.

2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (+140) Points Per Game: 28.9 (7th)

Rebounds Per Game: 12.4 (1st)

Assists Per Game: 10.9 (1st)

The Joker’s fabulous November has continued in style. Nikola Jokic has six triple-doubles and seven double-doubles in 14 games to go along with 32.0 points per game. In November alone, Jokic has scored the second-most points behind SGA (452-448), leads the NBA in assists (154), and ranks third in rebounds (164).

Overall, Jokic leads the NBA in rebounds (12.4) and assists (10.9), plus comes in at seventh in points per game (28.9). It’s likely that Jokic averages a 30-point triple-double this season, and with Denver at 14-5 and firmly in the top three of the West — it’s safe to say he will be a top-three finisher for MVP again.

3. Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers (+320) Points Per Game: 35.1 (1st)

Assists Per Game: 9.4 (2nd)

Rebounds Per Game: 8.5 (T-20th)

Luka Doncic and the Lakers are 6-0 in the past six games and he’s on fire! Doncic has averaged 35.5 points, 10.0 assists, and 7.6 rebounds over that span with five double-doubles and five games of 33 or more points. The Lakers’ superstar leads the league in points (35.1) and ranks second in assists (9.4) and even with LeBron James back in the mix — Doncic apparently ins’t slowing down anytime soon.

4. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons (+5000) Points Per Game: 28.8 (9th)

Rebounds Per Game: 6.4 (46th)

Assists Per Game: 9.4 (3rd)

Cade Cunningham was one of the few players to see his stock improve over the past week. That’s because Detroit keeps winning! The Pistons win streak was snapped at 13 consecutive wins and boast a 14-2 record over the past 16 games.

Even in the two recent losses, Cunningham posted a 39-point triple-double with 13 rebounds, and 11 assists, plus 42 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.

5. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (+7000) Points Per Game: 31.7 (3rd)

Rebounds Per Game: 4.7 (T-100th)

Assists Per Game: 7.5 (8th)

Tyrese Maxey has watched his odds drop from +4000 to +7000 after scoring 27, 20, and 22 points over the past three games following his 54-point outburst in OT versus Milwaukee. The 76ers are still above water with a 10-8 record as Maxey ranks top 10 in scoring (31.7) and assists (7.5). Despite the stellar start, staying in the top five for MVP will be difficult.

Stock Up

Stock Up

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons (+5000)

Rebounds Per Game: 6.4 (46th)

Assists Per Game: 9.4 (3rd)

The Pistons franchise player is averaging a career-high across the board in almost every category and with a 16-4 record that leads the East and ranks second in the NBA, Cunningham has to be a top five candidate on everyone’s MVP rankings. Cunningham has scored 30 or more points in seven of the last 11 games, double-doubled in eight, and triple-doubled in two.

Stock Down

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (+15000) Points Per Game: 26.2 (14th)

Rebounds Per Game: 12.9 (2nd)

Blocks Per Game: 3.6 (1st)

Victor Wembanyama has now missed two weeks of action and six games. San Antonio has gone 5-1 in those six games, so at 13-5, the Spurs are still thriving despite missing their franchise player. Wembanyama is expected to be re-evaluated later this week and return sometime in December.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (+3000) Points Per Game: 30.9 (4th)

Rebounds Per Game: 10.9 (5th)

Assists Per Game: 6.6 (17th)

Giannis Antetokounmpo shifted from +900 to +1600 to +3000 as he missed 10 days. However, Giannis returned the past two games, a back-to-back versus the Nets and Knicks, splitting the two games and scoring 30 and 29 in each.

In the loss to the Knicks, Giannis had 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists in his return from injury, but his odds continue to drop, which is a clear sign that the market is starting to correct itself on the 9-12 Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are 8-7 with Giannis and 1-5 without him.

