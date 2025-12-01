Suns vs. Lakers predictions: odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for December 1

The Phoenix Suns (12-9) travel to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers (15-4) Monday night. Luka Doncic and co. jumped out to a 46-27 lead and rolled to a 133-121 win over the Pelicans Sunday night while the Suns fell Saturday night at home to Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, 130-112.

Los Angeles will be playing its fourth back-to-back game of the season. The Lakers are 2-1 in this spot. LeBron James was unavailable for the first three, but he is expected to play tonight. The Lakers have won six in a row since LeBron returned to the lineup and seven in a row overall.

Phoenix has cooled off recently with just a single win in their last four games. This will be the Suns’ third game in four nights. Devin Booker and co. were in OKC Friday and at home against the Nuggets as noted Saturday. Saturday at Oklahoma City and versus Denver.

Let’s dive into tonight’s matchup and find a potential sweat or two! We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff. Odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Suns vs. Lakers live

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025

Time: 10 PM ET

Site: Crpto.com Arena

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for the Suns at the Lakers

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: LA Lakers (-198), Phoenix Suns (+164)

Spread: Lakers -4.5

Total: 234.5

Expected Starting Lineups for the Suns and the Lakers

Suns

PG Devin Booker

SG Grayson Allen

SF Dillon Brooks

PF Royce O’Neale

C Mark Williams

Lakers

PG Luka Doncic

SG Austin Reaves

SF Rui Hachimura

PF LeBron James

C Deandre Ayton

Injuries for the Suns and the Lakers

Suns

G Ryan Dunn (wrist) is probable for Monday’s game

F Isaiah Livers (hip) has been ruled OUT for Monday’s game

G Jalen Green (hamstring) has been ruled OUT for Monday’s game

Lakers

F LeBron James (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

G Marcus Smart (back) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

C DeAndre Ayton (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Suns at Lakers on Monday.

The OVER has cashed in 13 of the Lakers’ 19 games this season (13-6)

The OVER has cashed in 10 of the Suns’ 21 games this season (10-11)

The Lakers are 13-6 ATS this season

The Suns are 14-7 ATS this season

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans LeBron’s point total Over and the Lakers to cover:

“LeBron James has increased his minutes in almost every game and has played a minimum of 30 minutes per contest. LeBron scored 11 in his season debut, going Under his total, but went Over in two of his past three with 17, 25, and 13 points. After sitting out Sunday’s game and expected to suit up against a Suns’ team that ranks 19th in defensive rating on the road compared to 10th at home, I like LeBron to score at least 15 points and go Over his points prop.

The Lakers may be playing without rest, but they’re in a better spot than the Suns. Phoenix played at Oklahoma City on Friday, then hosted Denver on Saturday. Going to Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Monday is not an ideal stretch for any team as the Thunder, Nuggets, and Lakers all rank top three in the West and Top 5 in the NBA. I like the Lakers to cover.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Suns & Lakers game

Moneyline: Lakers ML (high confidence)

Spread: Lakers (medium confidence)

Total: Under (low confidence)

